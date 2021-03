Emergency responders comprising the Lagos Fire Service, the state Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the state Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), among others are said to have arrived at the scene to put out the fire and clear the expressway for vehicular movement.

According to LASTMA, the accident is affecting traffic backwards Motorway-7up to Alapere presently.

Motorists have also been advised to use CMD Rd, 7up area to link Oworoshonki and Gbagada respectively.

Details later...