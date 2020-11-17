Dahiru Buba, who trekked from Gombe to Abuja to celebrate the 2015 election victory of President Muhammadu Buhari, has finally been rewarded with a car and a cash sum of N2 million by Gombe State Governor Inuwa Yahaya, for his troubles.

Buba had complained of neglect, sore limbs and going broke since the trek.

He had also called on the government and other well meaning Nigerians to come to his aid as he could no longer offset his medical bills and pay his children’s school fees.

Buba who is a 50-year old native of Dukku Local Government Area of Gombe, plies his trade as a commercial motorist.

He was presented with the car and the sum of N2 million on Monday, November 16.

Governor Yahaya’s media aide, Ismaila Misilli, said in a statement that Buba was taken to the Government House clinic for diagnosis.

From the Government House clinic, he was referred to a private orthopedic hospital where he was further examined.

'Patriotism and support'

Buba would later meet with Governor Yahaya at the Gombe Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, with some top politicians from Gombe in tow.

“For taking the pains and risks to show solidarity with Mr. President and our great party, people like Buba should not be neglected,” the Gombe governor said.

“By embarking on that solidarity trek, Dahiru Buba had shown patriotism and support, he should therefore be appreciated and encouraged.

“So, on learning about his condition, first I directed that he should be taken to the hospital for proper medical attention and I am happy that he is now better after undergoing his first round of treatment.”

The governor explained that Buba was rewarded with the car gift as support for his commercial transport business.

He stated that the cash gift will enable the driver to purchase a home within his neighborhood.

“As far as we are concerned in the APC and in this administration, no genuine effort or sacrifice will go unrewarded, no matter how long it takes.

“So, on behalf of our dear president and our beloved party, we say a big thank you for your show of support and solidarity,” Governor Yahaya added.

Still loving Buhari

An emotional Buba thanked the governor and the state for coming to his rescue.

He said even after his 15-day road trip on foot, and through all his financial difficulties, his love for President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) never waned a wee bit.

He promised to use the car and the money judiciously, saying the gesture has motivated and spurred him to continue to support the APC.

At least two other persons embarked on treks across Nigeria to celebrate Buhari's 2015 election victory.

Buhari, 77, defeated the PDP's Goodluck Jonathan to win the 2015 presidential contest. He won re-election for a second term in office by beating Atiku Abubakar of the PDP in 2019.