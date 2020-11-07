Buba said he did not receive anything for the feat apart from a certificate he received from the former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Mai Mala Buni, who is now the governor of Yobe State.

He, therefore, appealed to Govenor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and the party’s stakeholders to come to his aid.

Buba said, “Since the time I conducted the trekking, the limb pain is growing by the day.

“I am appealing to my governor, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and the party leadership to help me look for medical assistance.”

He said life has been unbearable for him as the pain persists.

The native of Dukku local government area of Gombe also said it’s got to the point that he cannot even pay his children’s school fees.