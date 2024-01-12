ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man threatens sales girl with machete, attempts to steal phone worth ₦150k

News Agency Of Nigeria

The judge sentenced the convict without an option of fine, saying it would serve as a detriment to others.

Man threatens sales girl with machete, attempts to steal phone worth ₦150k
Man threatens sales girl with machete, attempts to steal phone worth ₦150k

Recommended articles

The Judge, Malam Saminu Suleiman, sentenced him after he pleaded guilty to the offences against him. Suleiman sentenced the convict without an option of fine, saying it would serve as a detriment to others.

The convict, of no fixed address is changed for criminal trespass, criminal conspiracy, intimidation and attempt to commit an offence. The Prosecution Counsel, J.S Atinko, earlier told the court that the convict and two others, now at large trespassed into the shop of Ikenna Oko of A49 Hamza Abdullahi road, Paze II to steal.

He said they conspired and entered the shop, threatened the complainant’s sales girl with a machete in an attempt to steal her cell phone valued at ₦150,000. According to him, the convict was arrested after the sales girl raised an alarm.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the offences contravened the provisions of section 348, 396 and 95 of the Penal Code.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alex Otti's election as Abia governor upheld by Supreme Court

Alex Otti's election as Abia governor upheld by Supreme Court

Tinubu approves ₦683 bn intervention fund for public tertiary education

Tinubu approves ₦683 bn intervention fund for public tertiary education

Supreme Court affirms election of Caleb Mutfwang as Plateau governor

Supreme Court affirms election of Caleb Mutfwang as Plateau governor

Sanwo-Olu wants 'those standing on the fence' to join him in developing Lagos

Sanwo-Olu wants 'those standing on the fence' to join him in developing Lagos

APC triumphs as Supreme Court affirms Francis Nwifuru as Ebonyi governor

APC triumphs as Supreme Court affirms Francis Nwifuru as Ebonyi governor

Men should engage in regular sex to prevent prostate cancer - Health experts

Men should engage in regular sex to prevent prostate cancer - Health experts

Otedola rejoins Dangote on Forbes billionaire list

Otedola rejoins Dangote on Forbes billionaire list

Supreme Court affirms election of Dauda Lawal as Zamfara governor

Supreme Court affirms election of Dauda Lawal as Zamfara governor

JAMB Registrar commends FG over probe of fake universities and certificates

JAMB Registrar commends FG over probe of fake universities and certificates

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

BeFunky-collage (1)aSad story of youth invading cemeteries to steal human bones for smoking

Sad story of youth invading cemeteries to steal human bones for smoking [video]

Husband allegedly stabs wife to death, lies beside corpse in Yobe (prr.railfan.net)

Husband allegedly stabs wife to death, lies beside corpse in Yobe

They beat the lady and her brother to pulp [Punch]

Man invites OPC members to beat his girlfriend and her brother in Lagos

The plane made a successful emergency landing [Canada Daily]

US flight passengers survive as plane rips open while 16,000ft in the air