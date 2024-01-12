Man threatens sales girl with machete, attempts to steal phone worth ₦150k

The Judge, Malam Saminu Suleiman, sentenced him after he pleaded guilty to the offences against him. Suleiman sentenced the convict without an option of fine, saying it would serve as a detriment to others.

The convict, of no fixed address is changed for criminal trespass, criminal conspiracy, intimidation and attempt to commit an offence. The Prosecution Counsel, J.S Atinko, earlier told the court that the convict and two others, now at large trespassed into the shop of Ikenna Oko of A49 Hamza Abdullahi road, Paze II to steal.

He said they conspired and entered the shop, threatened the complainant’s sales girl with a machete in an attempt to steal her cell phone valued at ₦150,000. According to him, the convict was arrested after the sales girl raised an alarm.

ADVERTISEMENT