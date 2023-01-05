Man slices younger brother's throat over 'Yahoo' money in Delta
The young man was killed by his older brother allegedly over the proceeds of an internet fraud deal.
The incident occurred in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, The Punch reports.
It was gathered that the murder suspect sliced Udoko's throat with a razor blade following the deposition of money from the latter's internet fraud deal into the brother's bank account.
Report also stated that Udoko was rushed to a nearby hospital by some good Samaritans but was pronounced dead shortly on arrival having lost too much blood.
As of the time of filing this report, every attempt to reach the Spokesman for Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, for comment proved abortive.
Details later.....
