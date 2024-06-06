Man shoots friend's wife in the head over ₦3,000 solar light debt

Narrating how one Saheed Olawale, a timbre operator, whom he described as his friend killed his wife, the resident of Alako Nla Village, along Kobape Road, Abeokuta, Ogun State Capital, the bereaved husband stated that the suspect popularly called Komaye, shot at him and his wife.

According to Jolaosho, while he survived with gunshot wounds on his arm, his wife died instantly.

Jolaosho said the tragic incident has completely left him shattered and broken as he never envisaged evil of such magnitude could come near his dwelling place from a neighbour who could also pass for a very close acquaintance.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the deceased, who was about 34 years left behind eight-month-old twins and three other children aged 13, 10 and five.

Speaking about the sad incident, Jolaosho said “This incident actually started on April 23, 2024. I was about to go out when the people that we bought solar lights from came to my house.

“We actually bought these solar lights from them last year in March, we made a deposit of ₦10,000 after which we are now paying ₦1150 every week, the total money is around ₦67,000.

“And I have been paying what is due for this solar light every week what I have left to pay is ₦3000. So when these people came to my house, they said that they wanted to check on Olawale too who is also popularly called Komaye.

“They said that Olawale has stopped the weekly payments and that even when he is called he won’t pick his calls. They said they are left with no choice than to go back with the solar light to their office and they left a phone number with which he can connect with them whenever he’s back from work.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He revealed that, though he bought the solar light together with Olawale, he never knew he had defaulted in the weekly payment until the visit of those who sold the solar light to them.

Jolaosho disclosed further that when Olawale got back from work and found out that the people had taken his solar light back to their office, he began quarrelling with him and was not ready to listen to whatever may be his explanation.

He said “the following morning which was Wednesday, April 24, Olawale came to my house, picked my phone and left.

“The next thing I saw was his coming with the local gun. While my wife was on her knees begging him not to shoot, he suddenly pulled the trigger and I was hit on my arm. When I looked back I found my wife of almost 18 years in the pool of her blood, she was dead.”

While demanding justice for the death of his wife, the fish farmer equally begged the state government and Nigerians to support him to take care of the five children left behind for him.

ADVERTISEMENT