Man invites thugs to beat neighbour to death after killing his goat

The incident happened on Monday, February 5, 2024, at Ilepa in the Ifo local government area of Ogun State.

A resident of the community who spoke on the condition of anonymity, stated that a goat belonging to the deceased strayed into the compound of Akinsanya and ate his dried yam.

The development was said to have infuriated Akinsanya, who allegedly killed the animal in the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his reaction, Ajibola confronted Akinsanya over his action, which resulted in an argument whereby the latter allegedly invited the hoodlums who went to attack the former.

It was gathered that Ajibola became unconscious after the attack and later died in the hospital.

“Ajibola rears goats to support his motorcycle business. It was around 4:00 pm when one of his goats went into Akinsanya’s compound and ate the dried yams he spread in the compound. When he came out and saw the goat eating it, he picked up the kid and beat it to death.

“Since they were both neighbours on the same street, Ajibola approached him and questioned his action. This led to an argument and Akinsanya called some hoodlums numbering about three who came and descended on him. While they were beating him, they also poured alcohol into his ears. Residents who rushed to the scene found him lying motionless and he was taken to Zion Hospital in Ilepa for treatment and later referred to the State Hospital Otta on the third day. Unfortunately, he passed away at the State Hospital,” Punch quoted the resident as saying.

While the police have arrested Akinsanya, three of his accomplices were said to have fled the community.

ADVERTISEMENT