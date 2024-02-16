ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man invites thugs to beat neighbour to death after killing his goat

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased reportedly confronted the suspect after the latter killed the goat for eating his dried yam.

Akinsanya has been arrested [Linda Ikeji Blog]
Akinsanya has been arrested [Linda Ikeji Blog]

Recommended articles

The incident happened on Monday, February 5, 2024, at Ilepa in the Ifo local government area of Ogun State.

A resident of the community who spoke on the condition of anonymity, stated that a goat belonging to the deceased strayed into the compound of Akinsanya and ate his dried yam.

The development was said to have infuriated Akinsanya, who allegedly killed the animal in the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his reaction, Ajibola confronted Akinsanya over his action, which resulted in an argument whereby the latter allegedly invited the hoodlums who went to attack the former.

It was gathered that Ajibola became unconscious after the attack and later died in the hospital.

Ajibola rears goats to support his motorcycle business. It was around 4:00 pm when one of his goats went into Akinsanya’s compound and ate the dried yams he spread in the compound. When he came out and saw the goat eating it, he picked up the kid and beat it to death.

“Since they were both neighbours on the same street, Ajibola approached him and questioned his action. This led to an argument and Akinsanya called some hoodlums numbering about three who came and descended on him. While they were beating him, they also poured alcohol into his ears. Residents who rushed to the scene found him lying motionless and he was taken to Zion Hospital in Ilepa for treatment and later referred to the State Hospital Otta on the third day. Unfortunately, he passed away at the State Hospital,” Punch quoted the resident as saying.

While the police have arrested Akinsanya, three of his accomplices were said to have fled the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Akinsanya’s colleagues were reported to be mobilising funds to secure his release and make the police cover up the case.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hours after FG closed case against him, Sowore demands release of Nnamdi Kanu

Hours after FG closed case against him, Sowore demands release of Nnamdi Kanu

Every man must go home to meet God - Cleric urges Nigerians to live life with end in mind

Every man must go home to meet God - Cleric urges Nigerians to live life with end in mind

Kaduna Govt plans to recruit 10,000 teachers to address education deficit in public schools

Kaduna Govt plans to recruit 10,000 teachers to address education deficit in public schools

Abia Governor's wife calls for gender-responsive approach to tackle drug abuse, addiction

Abia Governor's wife calls for gender-responsive approach to tackle drug abuse, addiction

Governor Aiyedatiwa launches rural road project to boost development

Governor Aiyedatiwa launches rural road project to boost development

Japan donates $50m grant to WFP, Nigeria among beneficiary countries

Japan donates $50m grant to WFP, Nigeria among beneficiary countries

European Union to invest 37 million Euros in Nigeria's power sector

European Union to invest 37 million Euros in Nigeria's power sector

Popular Abuja store sealed as FG goes after product hoarders

Popular Abuja store sealed as FG goes after product hoarders

Chinedu Anyaso re-elected as Chairman of IPMAN Enugu unit, vows to tackle over taxation

Chinedu Anyaso re-elected as Chairman of IPMAN Enugu unit, vows to tackle over taxation

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna Police arrest 4 suspected drug dealers in Tafa area [Guardian]

Kaduna Police arrest 4 suspected drug dealers in Tafa area

Military Task Force of Operation Safe Haven [Leadership News]

Operation Safe Haven clarifies detention of youths on motorcycles in Plateau

4 dead in car accident on Sagamu-Benin expressway, Ogun State [ICIR]

4 killed in car crash on Sagamu-Benin expressway, Ogun State

Single mom begs for help after having sex with 14 doctors to pay sick mother’s bills

Single mom seeks help after having sex with 14 doctors to pay sick mother’s bills