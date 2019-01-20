The victim, Emmanuel Okachi, reportedly sought help from a witchdoctor in Ishiagu village, near Ogwashi-Uku in Delta State to acquire spiritual sight to see lucky numbers.

A friend of the victim, Osita Uzoka, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ogwashi-Uku that the incident occurred on Jan. 12, 2019.

“He went to see a juju man to help him acquire spiritual sight so that he can be wining lotto games, popularly known as ‘Baba Ijebu.’

“He once told me that he was woried that he has been playing lotto games without success,” Uzoka said.

According to him, Emmanuel later sought the help of a witchdoctor who assured him of spiritual solution.

Uzoka narrated how the victim later went to the witchdoctor who reportedly prepared some concortions for him.

He said the witchdoctor gave Emmanuel the prepared substance to drink and rob on his eyes.

“He never told anyone what he did, but when he started feeling some discomfot in his left eye, he cried out.

“I heard about it from one of our friends so I went to see him, that was when he told me what transpired.

“He was taken to the hospital following a swollen eye, but no solution. Right now, he has lost his left eye,” Uzoka said.

An elder brother to the victim, Justin Okachi, told NAN that the family is devasted by the incident.

“We don’t want to say anything about it. We are really shocked by Emma’s desperation.

“For now, we want to forget about the whole incident. He has his life to live,” Uche said.

NAN gathered from village sources that the witchdoctor, whose name was not given, has since gone into hidding.