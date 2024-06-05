ADVERTISEMENT
Man lands in the hospital after wife nearly cut his manhood off in Kaduna

Damilare Famuyiwa

The woman would have successfully cut off her husband’s manhood unprovoked if not for the timely intervention of their neighbour.

She has refused to state the reasons for her actions [Daily Trust]
It was gathered that the woman, who was reportedly arrested afterwards in the Zaria area of Kaduna State, didn’t give reasons for her action.

The sad incident was said to have happened on Saturday, May 26, 2024, after the husband returned from the mosque where he observed the early morning Muslim prayers.

Narrating his ordeal, Idris, who’s a commercial motorcycle rider, explained that as he was lying on his bed, his wife suddenly pounced on him with a sharp knife and almost cut off his manhood.

He, however, said that if not for the timely intervention of his neighbour, Habiba, who he married four years ago, would have succeeded in completely cutting off his manhood.

He said he was shocked by his wife’s action. This was even as Idris narrated further that there was no misunderstanding before his wife’s action.

It was gathered that Idris was immediately rushed to General Hospital, Makarfi from where he was later referred to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria for medical attention.

I’m more concerned about my health right now and not thinking of remarrying shortly,” he said.

Idris’ mother, Rabi, who looks after him on the hospital bed, said he had never complained to her about his wife.

Her parents are worried and are willing to settle his medical bills,” she added.

