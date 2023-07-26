ADVERTISEMENT
Wife allegedly cuts off husband’s manhood with razor blade

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police said the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution after investigations.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, confirmed the arrest in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Katsina.

He said the incident occurred in Kafur Local Government Area of the state.

Aliyu, who did not disclosed the name of the victim, said that he was in a critical condition receiving medical treatment at General Hospital, Malumfashi.

He said the suspect allegedly used a razor blade to perpetuate the act.

“I told you, we are making investigation into the matter.

“She is a bride of over 30 years of age, may be she took long time before she marry, or it is not her first marriage.

“I don’t have much details, we will find out all these in our investigations,” he said.

He said the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution after investigations.

