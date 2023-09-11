ADVERTISEMENT
Man lands in jail with hard labour for possession of human parts

News Agency Of Nigeria

The convict was charged with unlawful possession of a human head.

The police charged Olaniyan of Odo-Igbo area, Alariya, Eruwa, with indecent interference with human corpse and unlawful possession of a human head. The defendant, however, pleaded guilty to the charge.

Magistrate T . G. Daudu in her judgment sentenced Olaniyan to six months interference with human corpse and another six months for possession of a human head with hard labour at the Agodi Correctional facility, Ibadan.

She said the sentence will run concurrently, meaning the convict will spend six months in prison. Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Folake Ewe told the court that the convict on Sept. 3, at about 3:10 am, at the Cemetery area, Eruwa/Igboora Road, Eruwa, indecently interfered with a human corpse.

Ewe said the convict dug out the corpse from the grave and removed a skull and two limbs. The convict, the police, said committed the offence alongside his wife, Modina, a nursing mother who is on the run. The convict, the police said, was caught by members of the hunters and forest guards.

Ewe said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 242 (1) (b) and 329A of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

