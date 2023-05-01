The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man hangs himself on a tree in Lagos

Damilare Famuyiwa

The corpse was said to have been brought down by traditionalists, who performed some rites before doing so.

Man hangs himself on a tree in Lagos
Man hangs himself on a tree in Lagos

Recommended articles

The corpse was found by one of the workers at a mechanic shop close to the scene of the incident when he resumed work.

According to one of the mechanics at the workshop, Olasumbo Adewale, the deceased, who was dressed in a black T-shirt and a white short knicker, committed the act with the use of a seat found around a vulcanizer in the area.

He said, “When I resumed work that morning, I saw that people had gathered at a spot close to our workshop. Out of curiosity, I moved close to the place and I was shocked when I saw that a young man had been hanged on a tree close to a vulcaniser workshop.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I quickly called the vulcaniser to inform him about the situation and he rushed down to the scene. It was when he arrived that he went to the Iba Police Station to report the case. What we also discovered was that the man might have used the seat under the tree to support himself when he committed the act because we found the seat below his feet.”

A resident, Jamiu Awosoji, said efforts to unravel the identity and family members of the deceased victim proved abortive.

“The place was crowded as people kept coming to look at the corpse. But despite the number of people who gathered to look at the corpse, no one could identify the victim. So, we felt he must have come from a far distance to commit suicide in this area. The police came around after the case was reported to them,” Awosoji added.

Some traditionalists in the community were said to have performed traditional rites before bringing down the corpse from the tree.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ganduje opposes Kwankwaso on new emirates in Kano state

Ganduje opposes Kwankwaso on new emirates in Kano state

Egypt finally opens borders to Nigerians after Buhari’s intervention

Egypt finally opens borders to Nigerians after Buhari’s intervention

Akpabio meets Buhari to discuss senate presidency ambition

Akpabio meets Buhari to discuss senate presidency ambition

Workers’ Day: Bi-Courtney lauds Nigerian workers’ ingenuity

Workers’ Day: Bi-Courtney lauds Nigerian workers’ ingenuity

9th Assembly has performed creditably well - Lawan

9th Assembly has performed creditably well - Lawan

I will always fight for you - Tinubu assures Nigerian workers

"I will always fight for you" - Tinubu assures Nigerian workers

Buhari govt. trained 25,000 Community Policing Officers — Adesina

Buhari govt. trained 25,000 Community Policing Officers — Adesina

JAMB reschedules 2023 UTME for outstanding candidates for May 6

JAMB reschedules 2023 UTME for outstanding candidates for May 6

Moghalu explains why Nigerians must support fuel subsidy removal

Moghalu explains why Nigerians must support fuel subsidy removal

Pulse Sports

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Nigeria knocked off the top by Morocco

U-17 AFCON: Nigeria knocked off the top by Morocco

Steph Curry produces iconic 50-point performance as Golden State Warriors knock out Sacramento Kings in Game 7

Steph Curry produces iconic 50-point performance as Golden State Warriors knock out Sacramento Kings in Game 7

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Super glue

Super glue shortage reportedly hits Techiman due to high patronage by youth for inhalation

Man st*bs neighbour to d*ath over parking space in Lagos

Man st*bs neighbour to d*ath over parking space in Lagos

Butcher slumps and dies while attending to customer in Lagos

Butcher slumps and d*es while attending to customer in Lagos

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)

Police investigate strange death of Bolt passenger in Lagos