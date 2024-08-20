ADVERTISEMENT
Man emerges first Yoruba Oba in Enugu after 45 years of living in Southeast

News Agency Of Nigeria

The new monarch said the Yoruba ethnic nationality in Enugu comprised the Ibadan Progressive Union, Ede Descendants, as well as Olateji, Ekiti, Ondo, and Ilorin Descendant Unions.

Alhaji Abdulazeez Adebayo, the new Oba of Yoruba Community in Enugu State.
Adebayo, who hails from Osun, became the first ever Oba of the community since the history of Yorubas living in Enugu.

Speaking during the community’s meeting on Tuesday in Enugu, the new traditional ruler, said that seven states of Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, Lagos, Kogi and Kwara, made up the Yoruba community in Enugu.

Adebayo revealed that Yoruba ethnic nationality in the state comprised Ibadan Progressive Union, Ede Descendants, as well as Olateji, Ekiti, Ondo, Ilorin Descendant Unions.

“Today, the Ibadan Progressive Union decided to associate and join the Progressive Yoruba Community in Enugu state since what we have been yearning for many years–to have an Oba– has come true.’’

On how he was chosen, Adebayo said the process entailed looking for somebody with a good record, good behaviour, and who could take care of his people.

According to him, the person must also be trustworthy and ensure quality representation of Yoruba people in the state.

Explaining how the clamour for Yorubas in Enugu to have an Oba started, he said some people indicated an interest in contesting for the position in 2018.

Adebayo added that after the screening, a report about the aspirants was submitted to the Yoruba community.

“We lost about three persons in the process of waiting to choose who will be our Oba.

“This is what the Yoruba elders saw and decided to bring a neutral person who is trusted and I was called upon to take the position.

“I came to Enugu on February 7, 1979, and since then, I have lived peacefully in the state,” he said.

While urging them for support, love, and unity, Adebayo appealed to other Yorubas, who were not in the fold, to join the community.

In his remarks, one of the aspirants, Chief Valentine Adesina, noted that there had been a leadership tussle among the aspirants.

“After the general meeting, they agreed to have a committee that will look into that; we were about seven including me but it was reduced to three.

“We didn’t do an election but we considered certain criteria like age and character; at the end of the day, the elders came up with Adebayo.

“He has been one of the pioneer members piloting the affairs of the community for about 35 years now.

“For that singular reason, he knows more than most of us; most Yoruba elders that started with him had gone back home, while others had died.

“I decided to step down for him to move the community forward,” Adesina said.

