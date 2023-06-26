Man docked for allegedly assaulting 10-year-old boy in Lagos

The Prosecution Counel, DSP Gbemileke Agoi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Tuesday at about 3 p.m. at Ikorodu High School road, Apeka area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

Agoi alleged that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by assaulting the minor. The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 168 (D) and 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A. B. Olagbegi-Adelabu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦50,000 with a surety in like sum.

