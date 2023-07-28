Man divorces 14-year-old wife for allowing male doctor deliver their baby

This was according to Executive Director, Nana Women and Girls Initiative, Dr Fatima Adamu, who made the disclosure at the Human Resources for Health Production Dialogue.

Adamu, an activist, stated that the teenager had a complicated childbirth, resulting in being rushed to the hospital where there was no female medical practitioner available to attend to her.

According to the activist, she had no choice but to allow the only available doctor, a man, in the hospital to attend to her during labour.

Revealing the outcome of the incident, her husband’s joy was cut short when he rushed to the hospital to realise that the medical practitioner that attended to his wife was a man. As a result, the man divorced his wife.

"A 14- year old Fulani girl in Katsina State delivered and had difficulty with delivery, so we had to take her to the hospital and after the delivery, the husband divorced her because she was attended by a man. This young girl was divorced all because she was attended by a man during delivery," she lamented.