Man divorces 14-year-old wife for allowing male doctor deliver their baby

Damilare Famuyiwa

The man was said to have been displeased that a male doctor attended to his wife during her childbirth.

She had no choice but to allow the only doctor attend to her during labour [Operation Blessing/YouTube]
This was according to Executive Director, Nana Women and Girls Initiative, Dr Fatima Adamu, who made the disclosure at the Human Resources for Health Production Dialogue.

Adamu, an activist, stated that the teenager had a complicated childbirth, resulting in being rushed to the hospital where there was no female medical practitioner available to attend to her.

According to the activist, she had no choice but to allow the only available doctor, a man, in the hospital to attend to her during labour.

Revealing the outcome of the incident, her husband’s joy was cut short when he rushed to the hospital to realise that the medical practitioner that attended to his wife was a man. As a result, the man divorced his wife.

"A 14- year old Fulani girl in Katsina State delivered and had difficulty with delivery, so we had to take her to the hospital and after the delivery, the husband divorced her because she was attended by a man. This young girl was divorced all because she was attended by a man during delivery," she lamented.

Adamu, who has over 15 years of engaging and advocating for an increase in the production of nurses and midwives in the country, insisted that governments, especially state governments, need to take up the responsibility to produce their own health workers.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

