Man buys abortion drugs for his teenage daughter after impregnating her

Damilare Famuyiwa

The 17-year-old girl reported her father’s action to the chairman of their community, who took the matter to the police.

The man has been arrested by the police [Punch]

Having discovered that he had got his daughter pregnant, Aikore reportedly approached a nearby pharmaceutical store to procure what was suspected to be abortion pills.

The man was, however, exposed when the pregnant teenager suspected his determination to terminate her pregnancy.

The girl with the help of concerned residents in the area, then approached the chairman of the community about the incident, who took her to the Adatan Police Division to file complaints against her father.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola said Aikore was suspected to have had carnal knowledge of his daughter, adding that the pregnancy was precisely 23 weeks.

We have arrested him. He was suspected to have been sexually involved with his teenage daughter for a very long time. The pregnancy is 23 weeks. We are conducting further investigation,” she confirmed.

This incident happened a few months after one Adeyemi Babatunde was arrested and detained for raping his five-year-old daughter.

It was gathered that the victim’s mother complained to the Ijebu Mushin divisional headquarters that her daughter had been complaining of pain whenever she needed to urinate as well as whenever she was bathing her and touching her private area.

When pressured to explain what happened to her, the minor told her mum that Babatunde pushed his manhood into her vagina area when she wasn’t at home. This led to the arrest of the 28-year-old suspect.

