Man beats female neighbour with belt, damages ₦50,000 phone over vehicle packing dispute

The defendant, a driver, who resides at 3, Abore St., Baruwa, Lagos, is being tried for assault, grievous harm and damages. The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offences were committed on December 4, 2023, at the defendant’s residence.

Akeem said that a fight ensued between the defendant and his neighbour, Madam Anuoluwapo Dosumu, over packing of vehicles. The prosecutor said the defendant beat up the complainant with a belt and caused grievous harm on her body.

Akeem added that the defendant damaged her Tecno phone valued at ₦50,000. The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 172, 173 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

