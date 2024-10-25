ADVERTISEMENT
Man baths neighbour with hot water, police arrest suspect

Damilare Famuyiwa

The man was alleged to have bathed her neighbour with hot water, after the latter mistakenly splashed the same water on his child.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 when Blessing, a hair stylist, was boiling water in an electric kettle to prepare for a customer's hair treatment.

As she went to retrieve the kettle from her compound on Azikiwe Street, Ejike's son accidentally collided with her, causing some of the hot water to splash onto the boy's leg.

Eyewitnesses reported that while Blessing was trying to comfort the child, Ejike emerged from his home to inquire about the situation.

Allegedly, after hearing the neighbours explain what had happened, he reached for the kettle and poured its contents over Blessing's chest, with some splashing onto her face.

Following the attack, Ejike fled the scene.

Blessing was subsequently taken to the Azikiwe Police Division, where she received a medical form before being hospitalized for her injuries.

Blessing's family is now demanding justice, condemning Ejike's actions.

Her brother, Goodluck Nwankwo, stated, “We want the police to ensure that he is arrested. It’s unacceptable, and I will pursue this matter to ensure justice is served.”

He added that while Blessing is recovering, the medical expenses are substantial, and he may need to return to Anambra State to raise additional funds.

The police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed that Ejike has been arrested and that Blessing is receiving medical care for her severe burns.

