Man bags 12 months jail for impersonating a solider in Abuja

A Grade 1 Area Court sitting in Kabusa, Abuja, on Monday, July 31, 2023 sentenced a 30-year old man, Kennedy Elijah, to 12 months imprisonment for impersonating as a solider.

Delivering judgment, the judge, Abubakar Sadiq, summarily sentenced Elijah after he pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency. The judge, however, gave him an option of ₦100,000 fine or serve 12 months imprisonment.

The convict, of Kurudumi ll, Asokoro, Abuja, was arraigned on a two-count charge of personating as a public servant and giving false information in order to mislead the police.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, S. O. Osho, told the court that a team of policemen attached to the Asokoro Police Station on patrol, arrested the convict at a black spot within the area.