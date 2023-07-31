ADVERTISEMENT
Man bags 12 months jail for impersonating a solider in Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 30 year old man was arraigned on a two-count charge of personating as a public servant and giving false information in order to mislead the police.

Delivering judgment, the judge, Abubakar Sadiq, summarily sentenced Elijah after he pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency. The judge, however, gave him an option of ₦100,000 fine or serve 12 months imprisonment.

The convict, of Kurudumi ll, Asokoro, Abuja, was arraigned on a two-count charge of personating as a public servant and giving false information in order to mislead the police.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, S. O. Osho, told the court that a team of policemen attached to the Asokoro Police Station on patrol, arrested the convict at a black spot within the area.

Osho told the court that the convict lied to the police that he was a serving solider in Plateau State with the rank of a lieutenant. According to him, the offence contravened the Penal Code.

