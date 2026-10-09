Oritseweyinmi’s Faithful God is more than a gospel album, it is an invitation into the presence of God

Nigerian Christian artist Oritseweyinmi introduces listeners to a deeply personal sound on his new album, Faithful God, an eight-track body of work that blends contemporary artistry, soulful expression and an unapologetically Christian message.

There is a difference between making music about God and making music that makes you want to stop, listen, and encounter Him.

That distinction sits at the heart of Oritseweyinmi’s debut album, Faithful God.

Released on September 5, 2026, the eight-track project is not built around the familiar formula of simply creating songs of praise and worship. Instead, Oritseweyinmi approaches Christian music from a deeply personal and introspective place, creating a sonic journey around faith, surrender, intimacy, gratitude, perseverance and the pursuit of God.

At just over 26 minutes, Faithful God does not attempt to overwhelm its listener with volume. It does something more deliberate: it creates space.

Space to reflect.

Space to worship.

Space to confront the heart.

And, ultimately, space to encounter God.

A Different Kind of Gospel Sound

In an era where Christian music continues to expand across Afrobeats, contemporary R&B, hip-hop, soul and other global sounds, Oritseweyinmi occupies an interesting space.

His music does not appear interested in choosing between musical relevance and spiritual depth.

It chooses both.

Oritseweyinmi's approach is contemporary without becoming detached from the foundations of Christian music. His songwriting is personal, conversational and reflective, while the central themes remain firmly rooted in Scripture and the Christian walk.

This is perhaps what makes Faithful God particularly intriguing.

You do not have to be standing inside a church auditorium to appreciate the music.

You can listen to it while driving through the city, alone in your room, during a quiet morning, on a late-night walk, or in those moments when life becomes noisy, and you simply need to hear something deeper.

And that is where Oritseweyinmi begins to distinguish himself.

Rather than presenting Christianity as a distant theological concept, he presents faith as something lived—something wrestled with, pursued, questioned, surrendered to and ultimately experienced.

From Mount Sinai to “More of You”

The album's sequencing itself feels intentional.

Mount Sinai immediately introduces one of the project's most compelling ideas: the desire to go beyond knowing about God to actually knowing Him.

The biblical Mount Sinai represents one of Scripture's defining encounters between God and man. For Oritseweyinmi, that imagery becomes a metaphor for spiritual hunger—the desire to leave the distractions of the world behind and move closer to the presence of God.

That hunger continues into More of You, where the pursuit is no longer simply about what God can give, but about God Himself.

It is a subtle but important distinction.

Much of contemporary Christian music speaks about God's blessings, breakthroughs, miracles and victories. Oritseweyinmi's Faithful God certainly does not reject these realities, but it repeatedly draws attention back to something more fundamental:

What happens when the greatest thing you want from God is God Himself?

That question gives the album much of its emotional weight.

Faith Without Pretence

One of the most refreshing qualities of Faithful God is that it does not feel like an attempt to manufacture perfection.

Instead, the project embraces the reality of the Christian journey.

Run Tha Race speaks to perseverance—the understanding that faith is not merely about arriving at a destination but continuing the journey when the road becomes difficult.

This is Christianity expressed as a lived experience.

There are moments of praise. There are moments of reflection. There are moments of surrender. There is gratitude. There is longing.

And then there is IWTDL, one of the album's longer pieces, which gives the project room to breathe and reinforces Oritseweyinmi's willingness to explore a more immersive side of Christian music.

The result is an album that does not feel like eight unrelated songs placed together.

It feels like chapters.

The Oritseweyinmi Sound

If there is one phrase that could help describe Oritseweyinmi's emerging identity, it would be “contemporary Christian music with an intimate soul.”

His artistry sits at an intersection where faith meets modern African musical sensibilities, melodic songwriting and personal storytelling.

He does not seem interested in sounding like everyone else in the Gospel space.

And importantly, the difference is not created by removing the Christian message.

It is created by how he communicates it.

Oritseweyinmi's music allows Christian themes to breathe naturally within contemporary songwriting. The result is music that can reach the believer looking for worship, while also giving the curious listener an entry point into the Christian message without feeling like a sermon set to music.

That balance is difficult to achieve.

But it is also where Oritseweyinmi's greatest potential may lie.

Faithful God Is the Destination—and the Testimony

By the time the listener arrives at the album's title track, Faithful God, the title feels less like a declaration and more like a conclusion.

After the pursuit.

After the questions.

After the desire for more.

After the decision to keep running the race.

After the moments of gratitude.

The answer remains the same:

God is faithful.

That is the central testimony of the project.

Not that life is always easy.

Not that faith eliminates uncertainty.

Not that the Christian journey is without struggle.

But through it all, God remains faithful.

And perhaps that is why the album feels larger than its 26-minute runtime. It is not merely trying to entertain the listener. It is attempting to leave something behind after the music stops.

An Artist Worth Paying Attention To

Oritseweyinmi is entering the Christian music space at an interesting time.

The boundaries between Gospel, Afrobeats, R&B, soul and contemporary African music are becoming increasingly fluid, and a new generation of Christian artists is demonstrating that music can carry a strong message of faith without sacrificing musical identity.

Faithful God places Oritseweyinmi firmly within that conversation.

But rather than chasing a trend, he appears to be building from something much more personal: an encounter with God and the desire to invite others into that same pursuit.

And perhaps that is the most compelling thing about this album.

You may come for the music.

You may stay for the melodies.

You may connect with the stories.

But somewhere between Mount Sinai, More of You, Run Tha Race, IWTDL and Faithful God, you may find yourself asking a much more personal question:

“Do I want more of God too?”

That is when Faithful God stops being an album you are simply listening to.

It becomes an experience.

Oritseweyinmi's Faithful God is available now on major digital streaming platforms.

FAITHFUL GOD — TRACKLIST

Oritseweyinmi Mount Sinai More of You Thanks and Praises Ancient Run Tha Race IWTDL Faithful God

Artist: Oritseweyinmi

Album: Faithful God

Genre: Gospel / Contemporary Christian

Released: September 5, 2026

Label: Maroon Apex Limited

Runtime: 26:15