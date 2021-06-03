Maltina Cares - reaching out to 300+ communities with Iftar packages during the just-concluded Ramadan campaign

In line with its campaign theme, the Maltina brand visited over 300 mosques and neighborhoods, distributing prayer mats, digital tasbihs, as well as ablution kettles to Muslim faithfuls just before their evening prayers.

Chilled Maltina drinks and meal packs were also serves after the prayers for them to break their fast. This extensive campaign took place in 15 locations across the country - Lagos, Sokoto, Kaduna, Ibadan, Abuja etc, and impacted over 30,000 Muslims.

Maltina also engaged consumers online this season by working with accomplished food bloggers; @sisi_Jemimah and @ChefHalimaz. They created and shared innovative Iftar recipes to inspire muslim families on the #IftarwithMaltina online. The brand also challenged consumers to recreate these recipes to get a chance to be rewarded with shopping vouchers that are redeemable on online stores.

Wrapping up the campaign, Maltina partnered with four NGOs across the country to put a smile on the faces of those in need by distributing welfare packages donated by employees in the business. This initiative was inspired by a desire to not only give to those in need but also to give employees an opportunity to make a difference in their immediate community no matter how little it may seem.

Maltina has once again, raised the bar of excellence this Ramadan, making a difference through these commendable initiatives. The brand is definitely not relenting on its efforts, as it continues to share happiness through innovative and engaging events while making wholesome beverages.

About Maltina

Maltina is the No. 1 smooth, nourishing malt drink with complete richness in Nigeria. Launched by the pioneer brewing company Nigerian Breweries, it is fortified with Vitamins and Calcium for healthy families. It is the only malt beverage that offers a variety of flavors. Over the years Maltina has maintained its brand position with innovations and messages of sharing happiness.