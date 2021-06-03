RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Maltina Cares - reaching out to 300+ communities with Iftar packages during the just-concluded Ramadan campaign

Nigeria's number one malt brand, Maltina has brought its month-long Ramadan campaign to an exhilarating close.

L-R: Ehimhen Igberaese, Channel and Category Manager, Traditional Off Premise, Tadiyos Yirgu,Senior Channel and Category Manager; Elohor Olumide-Awe, Senior Brand Manager Maltina; Chiamaka Efulu, Brand Manager Maltina; Bukola Nwosu: Channel Marketing Manager,Traditional Off- Premise; Igbokwe King Remi, Brand Support Manager - Maltina presentation of the branded packages for Ramadan at Abuja, Nigeria.
L-R: Ehimhen Igberaese, Channel and Category Manager, Traditional Off Premise, Tadiyos Yirgu,Senior Channel and Category Manager; Elohor Olumide-Awe, Senior Brand Manager Maltina; Chiamaka Efulu, Brand Manager Maltina; Bukola Nwosu: Channel Marketing Manager,Traditional Off- Premise; Igbokwe King Remi, Brand Support Manager - Maltina presentation of the branded packages for Ramadan at Abuja, Nigeria. Pulse Nigeria

Taking into consideration the economic impact of the pandemic on Nigerians, the brand through its campaign message; ‘Share, No Matter How Little’, celebrated Muslim faithfulsduring of the Holy Month of Ramadan at various touchpoints.

In line with its campaign theme, the Maltina brand visited over 300 mosques and neighborhoods, distributing prayer mats, digital tasbihs, as well as ablution kettles to Muslim faithfuls just before their evening prayers.

Chilled Maltina drinks and meal packs were also serves after the prayers for them to break their fast. This extensive campaign took place in 15 locations across the country - Lagos, Sokoto, Kaduna, Ibadan, Abuja etc, and impacted over 30,000 Muslims.

Distributed Branded Packages at the Maltina's NGO Visitations)
Distributed Branded Packages at the Maltina's NGO Visitations) Pulse Nigeria

Maltina also engaged consumers online this season by working with accomplished food bloggers; @sisi_Jemimah and @ChefHalimaz. They created and shared innovative Iftar recipes to inspire muslim families on the #IftarwithMaltina online. The brand also challenged consumers to recreate these recipes to get a chance to be rewarded with shopping vouchers that are redeemable on online stores.

L-R: Joshua Edison, Head HR Executive Initiative; Chiamaka Efulu, Brand Manager Maltina; Tomike Foundation Rep; Elohor Olumide-Awe, Senior Brand Manager Maltina; Igbokwe King Remy, Maltina Rep at the Maltina's NGO Visitations.
L-R: Joshua Edison, Head HR Executive Initiative; Chiamaka Efulu, Brand Manager Maltina; Tomike Foundation Rep; Elohor Olumide-Awe, Senior Brand Manager Maltina; Igbokwe King Remy, Maltina Rep at the Maltina's NGO Visitations. Pulse Nigeria

Wrapping up the campaign, Maltina partnered with four NGOs across the country to put a smile on the faces of those in need by distributing welfare packages donated by employees in the business. This initiative was inspired by a desire to not only give to those in need but also to give employees an opportunity to make a difference in their immediate community no matter how little it may seem.

L-R: Ehimhen Igberaese, Channel and Category Manager, Traditional Off Premise; Tadiyos Yirgu,Senior Channel and Category Manager; Elohor Olumide-Awe, Senior Brand Manager Maltina; Chiamaka Efulu, Brand Manager Maltina; Igbokwe King Remi at the Maltina's NGO Visitations.
L-R: Ehimhen Igberaese, Channel and Category Manager, Traditional Off Premise; Tadiyos Yirgu,Senior Channel and Category Manager; Elohor Olumide-Awe, Senior Brand Manager Maltina; Chiamaka Efulu, Brand Manager Maltina; Igbokwe King Remi at the Maltina's NGO Visitations. Pulse Nigeria

Maltina has once again, raised the bar of excellence this Ramadan, making a difference through these commendable initiatives. The brand is definitely not relenting on its efforts, as it continues to share happiness through innovative and engaging events while making wholesome beverages.

L:R: L-R Ehimhen Igberaese, Channel Category Manager-Traditional Off Premesis; Chiamaka Efulu, Brand Manager Maltina and Malta Gold; Wasiu Abiola, Head - Media, Digital, PR and Sponsorships; Head Imam, Salako Olurunshola Workers Jamal Mosque; Emmanuel Oriakhi, Marketing Manager Nigerian Brewery at the presentation of the branded packages for Ramadan at Abuja, Nigeria.
L:R: L-R Ehimhen Igberaese, Channel Category Manager-Traditional Off Premesis; Chiamaka Efulu, Brand Manager Maltina and Malta Gold; Wasiu Abiola, Head - Media, Digital, PR and Sponsorships; Head Imam, Salako Olurunshola Workers Jamal Mosque; Emmanuel Oriakhi, Marketing Manager Nigerian Brewery at the presentation of the branded packages for Ramadan at Abuja, Nigeria. Pulse Nigeria

Maltina is the No. 1 smooth, nourishing malt drink with complete richness in Nigeria. Launched by the pioneer brewing company Nigerian Breweries, it is fortified with Vitamins and Calcium for healthy families. It is the only malt beverage that offers a variety of flavors. Over the years Maltina has maintained its brand position with innovations and messages of sharing happiness.

*This is a featured post.

