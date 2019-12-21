And this is the true spirit of Christmas- not thinking about receiving but focusing more on giving and giving without thinking of getting something in return.

For itel Mobile, however, they believe that love is not just a seasonal feeling but a feeling that should be spread all through the year to as many communities as possible.

The mobile phone giant who believes in providing affordable smartphones for everyone, also proved that their greatest joy comes from focusing on the needs of others through giving and sharing. Here are 5 things the brand has done in 2019 to touch the hearts of Nigerians.

Love - In honour of World Food Day, itel Mobile, as a brand that loves to give back to their communities partnered with Lagos Food Bank Initiative to spread the love that the brand is known for to the Ilaje Community in Costain, Ebutte-Metta in Lagos, Nigeria. A community-wide donation was made to the families in the community with more than 1,050 pieces of lunch boxes, writing materials, water cups, food items, pencil cases, and other gift items being distributed to the children of the community.

Love Always On: 5 things itel mobile has done this year to touch the hearts of Nigerians

The itel brand, in partnership with Lagos Food Bank, also shared plates of cooked food with water to the children of the community. With more than 500 children seated at the ‘longest dining table in the world’, the smiles on the faces of the children and their guardians served as evidence that the #LoveAlwaysOn CSR Initiative by itel Mobile is indeed an accomplishment to be lauded.

Giving - itel’s commitment to putting smile on their consumers’ faces this year began with a 3.6 million naira giveaway. Their aim was to enrich the lives of customers and give them reasons to smile. This was achieved as Oyebola Saheed, a teacher, won a massive sum of 3.6 million naira in the giveaway. The brand also gave N720,000 to Godwin to improve his business, and N360,000 to Abubakar - an undergraduate student who needs the money to support his music career.

Happiness – To celebrate Children’s Day this year, itel Mobile, treated children nationwide to special superhero themed parties, as part of the brand’s CSR Initiative tagged “Love Always On”. The smartphone brand, who believes that today’s children are tomorrow’s super heroes, decided to make the annual celebration a day to remember for children, their parents, and their guardians. The party was held on the 27th May 2019, joined by hundreds of children including pupils from different schools and communities.

Featuring a beehive of fun activities like face-painting, carousel rides, football game, and lots of other exciting side attractions, including the brand’s Happy Mascot, iBoy, who came to the party in the company of other popular cartoon friends.

Care - The amazing dealings of love and care continued as itel Mobile proceeded to show how much they are involved with their consumers by joining hands with LASTMA earlier in April. This was to sensitize drivers on safe driving and road maintenance through physical demonstrations, interactive courses on safe driving, visual aids, and donations such as reflective jackets and caution stickers. This impactful campaign reached over 400 tricycles in the Ikeja environs.

Bonding – The brand went further to bond with some of their online family at Omu Resort in June. They wined and dined with fans as appreciation for their loyalty and support over the years. Check out some pictures from the event below.

Here are some bonus things the itel brand is doing to make this Christmas season a special one;

End Of Year Awoof – itel Mobile plans make to make one lucky customer a millionaire come 2020. All you need to do to participate is buy any itel S15 series, P33 Series, P13 or A33 and you could be the next millionaire.

The mobile phone brand is also giving away its latest itel S15 device to online customers every week! If you are yet to participate, you can still join- just check out @itelMobileNG on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to participate. This giveaway would last until December 31st.

Computer Village Carnival – itel also stormed the popular Computer Village, Lagos in an amazing roadshow with horses and itel Santas. Gift items and other goodies like school bags, coolers, shirts, and more were given out as an expression of love.

The itel brand has proven that Christmas is all about giving, happiness, care, bonding and love. What about you?

