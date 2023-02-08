ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Loaded tanker burnt on Lagos-Benin Road

News Agency Of Nigeria

A tanker loaded with premiums motor spirit (fuel) and heading towards Lagos, was on Wednesday burnt beyond recognition at Ore, on the Benin/Lagos Road.

Loaded tanker burnt on Lagos-Benin Road.
Loaded tanker burnt on Lagos-Benin Road.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Araroba stated that the combined team of the fire service in Akure and Okitipupa were able to quench the fire from escalating to the environment.

He urged drivers of tankers to always regulate their speed, considering the content in their vehicles and always have functional fire extinguisher in their trucks.

The fire officer said, however, that no life was lost in the inferno.

Araroba said that members of the public should be very vigilant during dry season and call on emergency phone number of the fire service whenever there was a fire outbreak.

According to him, fire fighters in the state are battle read, asking public to give them support and call them swiftly.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC explains what would happen to BVAS if snatched by hoodlums

INEC explains what would happen to BVAS if snatched by hoodlums

Aregbesola demands faster processing of applications for Nigerian citizenship

Aregbesola demands faster processing of applications for Nigerian citizenship

FEC approves N117bn for Oil Museum in Bayelsa

FEC approves N117bn for Oil Museum in Bayelsa

Immigration seizes 6,216 PVCs, National ID cards from migrants

Immigration seizes 6,216 PVCs, National ID cards from migrants

Fuel/Naira crisis: Halt protest, Ondo APC begs residents

Fuel/Naira crisis: Halt protest, Ondo APC begs residents

Disobey Supreme Court order on naira notes, risk contempt - SAN warns CBN

Disobey Supreme Court order on naira notes, risk contempt - SAN warns CBN

Sanwo-Olu reduces transport fare by 50% to cushion fuel scarcity effect

Sanwo-Olu reduces transport fare by 50% to cushion fuel scarcity effect

Gov Abiodun visits man shot during naira scarcity protest in Abeokuta

Gov Abiodun visits man shot during naira scarcity protest in Abeokuta

Naira note saga: Banks close down over customers’ protests in Kogi

Naira note saga: Banks close down over customers’ protests in Kogi

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The suspect

Police arrest Ogun man who set wife on fire for not cooking his food

Fart

Farting is spiritual weapon against satan, cures stroke, rashes – Ghanaian herbalist (video)

A bus conductor in Lagos (Image illustration).

Lagos bus conductor crushed to d*ath over ‘police levy’

Police disperse protesters with tear gas/Photo used for illustration purposes. [TheNewsNigeria]

Naira scarcity: 3 killed as Oyo youths, police clash during protest