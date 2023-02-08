Loaded tanker burnt on Lagos-Benin Road.

Araroba stated that the combined team of the fire service in Akure and Okitipupa were able to quench the fire from escalating to the environment.

He urged drivers of tankers to always regulate their speed, considering the content in their vehicles and always have functional fire extinguisher in their trucks.

The fire officer said, however, that no life was lost in the inferno.

Araroba said that members of the public should be very vigilant during dry season and call on emergency phone number of the fire service whenever there was a fire outbreak.