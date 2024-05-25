ADVERTISEMENT
Lightning strike electrocutes 2 women, causes fire outbreak in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The spokesman sympathised with the deceased and prayed that their souls rest in peace.

The police spokesman in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known in a post he shared on his X handle – @benHundeyin, on Saturday.

Hundeyin said that the incident happened during the rain on Friday.

“Somewhere on First Avenue, FESTAC, two women remained indoors during the downpour yesterday.

“Lightning struck, electrocuting them instantly and causing a fire outbreak,” he said.

According to him, the victims live in a shanty built under high-voltage wires.

