Lagos banker commits suicide, blames economy hardship

The bank worker reportedly passed away after consuming an insecticide within the premises of the financial institution where she worked in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that on Monday, January 8, 2023, Ugochukwu had around 1:00 pm made her way into the restroom, where she was said to have drunk the insecticide, unknown to her colleagues.

Other members of staff had started looking for her when the phone she left on her table kept ringing and she was not around to pick the calls.

According to a police source, Ugochukwu was later found dead inside the toilet with the bottle of insecticide and her suicide note.

In the suicide note seen by this writer, the lady blamed the hard economy for her decision to end her life, lamenting nothing was working well for her.

“Nothing is working in my life. My figures are low. My brain is clogged up. The economy is getting harder. My decisions are wrong. My mind is messed up. The future doesn’t seem bright at all. I see extreme hardship. I can’t bear the pain anymore,” she wrote in the suicide note.

Ugochukwu apologised to her parents and other members of her family in the suicide note.

“I’m sorry Mum, I’m sorry Dad, I’m sorry Nene, Okwe, Toto, Nazor, Chuchu, Ifunanya,” she added.

She concluded by writing, “Dear Lord, have mercy on me!”