An unidentified woman can be seen on CCTV footage setting the Ebeano supermarket in the Lokogoma area of Abuja on fire, on Saturday, July 17, 2021.
Lady seen setting Ebeano supermarket on fire in Abuja
She vanished immediately after the arson and is yet to be apprehended.
The footage has been making the rounds on WhatsApp and other social media platforms all day.
Fire razed the multi-million Naira shopping mall all night and well into the early hours of the next day.
The cause of the fire was said to be unascertained at the time, but in the CCTV footage, a young woman dressed in a black T-Shirt and jeans, can be seen walking down the aisle where books, lighters and gas cylinders are stocked up on the shelves, before lighting up a fire that would go on to engulf the entire building.
The woman walked away briskly and vanished out of sight.
Ebeano is one of Nigeria's biggest supermarket brands. Arsonists have however been targeting some of its outlets in recent times.
