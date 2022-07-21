Labourer in court for allegedly stabbing co-worker with broken bottle

The Prosecutor, Insp Simon Njue, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 10 at No. 5, Tajudeen Ogunleye St., Ejigbo, Lagos.

Njue said that the defendant assaulted the complainant, one Kinsley Abaji, by stabbing him with a broken bottle during an argument.

He said that Ogunlade stabbed the complainant on his head and other parts of his body, which resulted in the complainant being hospitalised.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravenes Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

According to the section, anyone found guilty of the offence will be liable to three years’ imprisonment.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.K. Dosunmu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payments to Lagos Government.