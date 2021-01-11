The leader of a kidnap gang was forced to pay the ransom of N1.5 million after he was abducted by another kidnap gang.

Police Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, said during a media parade of suspects on Monday, January 11, 2021 investigations revealed that Mohammed Ahmadu, a.k.a Confirm, was the leader of a notorious kidnapping group in the northcentral region of the country.

Ahmadu fell victim to another kidnap gang when he visited the gang's hideout in the forest to sell live ammunition.

The 30-year-old was held captive and shot in the hand until his gang members paid the ransom of N1,555,000 for his freedom.

Mba on Monday paraded one Abubakar Umaru, a.k.a Buba Bargu, who was allegedly the armourer of the gang that kidnapped Ahmadu.

He said the gang has carried out several kidnap for ransom operations along major highways in the northcentral region, especially the Lokoja-Abuja and Abuja–Kaduna highways.

Mba noted that five AK-47 rifles, five magazines, and 120 rounds of AK-47 ammunition were recovered from Umaru at his hideout.

A total of 18 suspects were paraded on Monday for offences of armed robbery, kidnapping, cattle rustling, and other violent crimes.

Eight AK-47 rifles, one SMG sterling gun, 236 AK-47 ammunition, 12 pieces of SMG sterling gun ammunition, and two Toyota Camry saloon cars were recovered from them.