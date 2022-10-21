RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Kidnap victim loses N910,000, others to one-chance robbers in Lagos

Damilare Famuyiwa

The victim, a lady, said she was on her way to work from Ketu, when she boarded a one-chance vehicle.

A crying woman (Image illustration)
A crying woman (Image illustration)

One Olamide Azeez, who claimed to be recently-kidnapped in Lagos, has lost her entire savings, which was about N910,000 to some one-chance robbers that abducted her.

Read Also

Taking to Twitter to narrate her ordeal, Azeez recounted that the incident happened on Friday, September 29, 2022, in Ketu when she was heading to her workplace at the Victoria Island area of Lagos.

The kidnap victim said she boarded a taxi from Toll Gate, Ikosi in the Ketu area, adding that soon after she entered the vehicle, the assailants started to beat her, and robbed her of her possessions.

Amongst the items Azeez said was forcefully collected from her was an iPhone, and her Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

“They made away with my life savings — all N910,000; my iPhone XR, N4,300 cash, earrings, wristwatch, and Oraimo EarPods,” she added.

After the assailants robbed her of her ATM, Azeez said they forcefully asked for the pin, which she provided under duress.

Those robbers slapped me twice before I gave them my PIN and they put Aboniki (balm) inside my eyes when they dropped me at Marwa Gardens, Alausa, around 7.20am,” a part of the tweets read.

Noting that she had reported the matter at the Alausa, and Ikosi police stations, Azeez stated that nothing had since been done.

“I am traumatised, helpless, and I do not know what to do. Where do I start from? It took me years to save that much, and to see it wiped all at one go! Please come to my aid. Can the names on the PoS be tracked? Can I get my money back? Please help,” she added.

Reacting to the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin advised Azeez to hire a lawyer, who would report the matter at a preferred station with a duplicate of her statement of account.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu promises to withdraw police escorts from VIPs

Tinubu promises to withdraw police escorts from VIPs

Buhari confers public service awards on ex-President, Jonathan, Wike, others

Buhari confers public service awards on ex-President, Jonathan, Wike, others

David Mark's son dies in a London hospital

David Mark's son dies in a London hospital

Fake NIN enrolment Centre found in Niger Republic

Fake NIN enrolment Centre found in Niger Republic

ASUU: List of Universities resuming on October 24

ASUU: List of Universities resuming on October 24

Supreme Court affirms Oborevwori as Delta PDP governorship candidate

Supreme Court affirms Oborevwori as Delta PDP governorship candidate

Supreme Court to deliver judgement on Delta PDP guber ticket

Supreme Court to deliver judgement on Delta PDP guber ticket

Tinubu's lingo is in fashion of MKO Abiola - Festus Keyamo

Tinubu's lingo is in fashion of MKO Abiola - Festus Keyamo

CAN President dissociates self from Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Council list

CAN President dissociates self from Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Council list

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Man smashes wife's head

Man smashes wife’s head on the wall, burns her corpse with iron

Lagos student dies

Lagos student dies after his friends drug and set calabash on him

The Pulse Influencer Network

Pulse takes Influencer Awards ceremony to next level with Afro-excellence edition

Divorce-seeking wife says husband irresponsible, not ready to father child.

Divorce-seeking wife says husband irresponsible, not ready to father child