Kidnap victim loses N910,000, others to one-chance robbers in Lagos

Taking to Twitter to narrate her ordeal, Azeez recounted that the incident happened on Friday, September 29, 2022, in Ketu when she was heading to her workplace at the Victoria Island area of Lagos.

The kidnap victim said she boarded a taxi from Toll Gate, Ikosi in the Ketu area, adding that soon after she entered the vehicle, the assailants started to beat her, and robbed her of her possessions.

Amongst the items Azeez said was forcefully collected from her was an iPhone, and her Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

“They made away with my life savings — all N910,000; my iPhone XR, N4,300 cash, earrings, wristwatch, and Oraimo EarPods,” she added.

After the assailants robbed her of her ATM, Azeez said they forcefully asked for the pin, which she provided under duress.

“Those robbers slapped me twice before I gave them my PIN and they put Aboniki (balm) inside my eyes when they dropped me at Marwa Gardens, Alausa, around 7.20am,” a part of the tweets read.

Noting that she had reported the matter at the Alausa, and Ikosi police stations, Azeez stated that nothing had since been done.

“I am traumatised, helpless, and I do not know what to do. Where do I start from? It took me years to save that much, and to see it wiped all at one go! Please come to my aid. Can the names on the PoS be tracked? Can I get my money back? Please help,” she added.