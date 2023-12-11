ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Kastina Police stop kidnap attempt, kill 3 suspects

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspected kidnappers opened fire on the operatives, to which the officers valiantly returned fire and succeeded in neutralising 3 members of the gang.

Kastina Police stop kidnap attempt, kill 3 suspects [LSPC]
Kastina Police stop kidnap attempt, kill 3 suspects [LSPC]

Recommended articles

ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, the command’s spokesman, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On December 10, 2023, at about 4:30pm, based on credible information that some suspected armed robbers and kidnappers, wielding dangerous weapons such as AK-47 rifles, blocked the Dutsinma-Kankara highway in an attempt to kidnap unsuspecting members of the public.

“Upon receipt of the report, Area Commander Dutsinma, promptly mobilised a joint team of police operatives and members of the vigilante and responded to the scene.

“On reaching the scene, the suspected kidnappers opened fire on the operatives, to which the officers valiantly returned fire and succeeded in neutralising three members of the gang.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While one Masa’udu Sani, a member of the vigilante, sustained a gunshot wound on his right hand,” the police spokesman said.

Sadiq-Aliyu added that Sani was currently responding to treatment as efforts were underway with a view to arresting other fleeing suspects as the investigation continued. According to him, Mr Aliyu Abubakar-Musa, the Commissioner of Police in the state has commended the operatives’ professionalism, synergy and bravery.

ADVERTISEMENT

He disclosed that the commissioner also urged the officers to sustain the tempo. Abubakar-Musa also called on the good citizens of the state to keep providing the command and other security agencies with crucial and timely information on criminal activities.

“So that swift and decisive action could be taken to stop any criminal activity in the state.

“And also to report to the nearest police station any person seen with suspicious injuries, as some of the bandits have escaped the scene with gunshot wounds,” Sadiq-Aliyu quoted the commissioner as adding.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kebbi’s first private university begins academic activities January 2024 – VC

Kebbi’s first private university begins academic activities January 2024 – VC

Lagos to prioritise food security, reduce cost of food commodities – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos to prioritise food security, reduce cost of food commodities – Sanwo-Olu

Nigerian Air Force neutralises terrorist Yellow Jambros, others in Niger

Nigerian Air Force neutralises terrorist Yellow Jambros, others in Niger

Iconic NTA broadcaster Aisha Bello Mustapha passes away

Iconic NTA broadcaster Aisha Bello Mustapha passes away

UNILORIN extends POST-UTME registration by one week for the second time

UNILORIN extends POST-UTME registration by one week for the second time

JUSUN Osun chapter vows to continue strike as demands remain unmet

JUSUN Osun chapter vows to continue strike as demands remain unmet

CBN addresses naira scarcity concerns following reports of cash shortage

CBN addresses naira scarcity concerns following reports of cash shortage

ECOWAS commends Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia for peaceful elections

ECOWAS commends Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia for peaceful elections

We are not in any compeition - Philip Shaibu

We are not in any compeition - Philip Shaibu

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Two suspects have been arrested [Punch]

Hoodlums kidnap 3 workers in Ogun farm, police arrest two suspects

The victim's body has been deposited at the morgue [Guardian]

Boyfriend disappears after lady found dead in hotel

Headfort Foundation sensitises Lagos drivers, officers of law on human rights

Headfort Foundation sensitises Lagos drivers, officers of law on human rights

Police is investigating the siblings' disappearance [The Nation]

Tricyclist contracted to take students to school disappears with 4 siblings