Kano man to die by hanging for killing stepmother

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Kano High Court on Thursday sentenced one Sagiru Abdullahi, 29, to death by hanging for stabbing his stepmother Zainab Dan’azumi, 55, to death.

Kano man to die by hanging for killing stepmother (DailyNigerian)
The court had earlier convicted Abdullahi of Kurmawa Quarters, Kano, on a one-count charge of culpable homicide.

Presiding Justice Aisha Mahmoud held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced the convict to death.

Prosecution counsel, Mr Tijjani Ibrahim, had earlier told the court that Abdullahi committed the offence in June 2014 at Kurmawa Quarters, Kano.

He said the convict dealt several machete cuts on the victim’s head leading to her death on the day in question.

“The victim was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, where she was confirmed dead by a doctor,’’ he said.

Ibrahim presented five witnesses and tendered six exhibits to prove the case against Abdullahi who denied committing the offence.

Abdullahi called four witnesses in his defence.

