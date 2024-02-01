Kano court remands lovers for having unlawful sexual intercourse

The duo, who reside at Sauna Quarters Kano and Hotoro Yandodo Quarters Kano, are being charged with criminal conspiracy and adultery.

The Prosecutor, Khadija Aliyu, told the court that the defendants committed the offence sometime in 2023, at Hotoro Quarters Kano.

She alleged that the defendants conspired among themselves, and got engaged in unlawful sexual intercourse with the female victim who became pregnant and delivered a baby boy.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened sections 97, 387 and 388 of the Penal Code.

The defendants pleaded guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate Fauziyya Isa-Sheshe, ordered that the defendants be remanded in a Correctional Centre.

Isa-Sheshe adjourned the matter until February 8, for judgement and sentencing.

In a related development, the prosecutor arraigned four men before the same court for allegedly trying to commit abortion.

ADVERTISEMENT

She named the defendants as Abdulmalik Ibrahim, Ummukulsum Yakubu, Dominic Offor and Nkechi Okechukwu.

The defendants were arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, concealment of birth and abetment.

The Prosecution Counsel, Khadija Aliyu, said that the defendants committed the offence sometime in 2023.

She alleged that the defendants criminally conspired among themselves and attempted to conceal Aisha’s pregnancy.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provision of sections 97, 83 and 239 of the Penal Code.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the first and second defendants pleaded guilty to the charge, the third and fourth defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.