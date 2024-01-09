ADVERTISEMENT
Kaduna Police intercepts kidnap attempt, recover pistol, cartridge

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects escaped arrest even after a hot chase by the police operatives.

“Police operatives at Oskolaye in Rigasa area of Igabi Local Government Area intercepted a three-man syndicate who was about to launch an attack on a person at about 6 am on Monday.

“They engaged the suspects, but one of them threw away one locally-made pistol with one cartridge before they fled,’’ police spokesman in Kaduna State, ASP Mansir Hassan, said on Tuesday.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the suspects escaped arrest even after a hot chase by the police operatives. He assured that the fleeing suspects would still be arrested.

Hassan commended Kaduna State residents for giving timely and useful information to the police in the effort to rid the state of all forms of criminality.

