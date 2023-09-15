Kaduna man kills woman for resisting rape

The deceased was reportedly fetching firewood at Afana Village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State when the suspect accosted her.

Dauda, who got arrested by troops of Operation Safe Haven has, however, confessed to the crime, saying he murdered Jonathan in cold blood due to her resistance of him raping her.

The suspect said Jonathan put up a struggle with him, which led to her gruesome murder.

This development was revealed in a tweet via the Nigerian Army’s handle, @HQNigerianArmy, on X (formerly Twitter).

The statement read, “In line with Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) Major General AE Abubakar resolve to bring all perpetrators of crime to justice in Southern Kaduna and environ, following the stakeholders’ engagement on 10 September 2023, troops of OPSH have captured the murderer of one Mrs Dorathy Jonathan in Southern Kaduna area of Kaduna State, who was murdered on Friday 1 September 2023 in cold blood while fetching firewood at Afana village in Zango Kataf Local Government of the state.”

According to the statement, Dauda was arrested following the incident through a manhunt launched by troops of OPSH, who acted in credible intelligence.