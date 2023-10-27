ADVERTISEMENT
Jubilation galore as Berekum College of Education student 'cashes out' from betting

Andreas Kamasah

Drama ensued in one of the hostels of Berekum College of Education after one of the students reportedly won a bet worth one hundred and eighty thousand cedis.

A video of the scene shows the excited students jumping and screaming in jubilation, with powder being poured on one of them.

Details of the lucky game he played and how much he imputed to win the juicy money have not been disclosed, but the celebration video has been making the rounds on social media, sparking mixed reactions.

“Immense joy and excitement fill the air as students of Berekum College of Education celebrate a colleague's bet winnings of 1.8 billion Ghana cedis (old currency),” SIKA OFFICIAL captioned the video on X.

Some X users have been congratulating the lucky young man, while others say he should have kept the good news secret.

Meanwhile, the founder and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Dr Hassan Ayariga, has revealed his intention to ban sports betting if he’s elected president.

According to him, betting is for lazy people and must not be encouraged among the Ghanaian youth, who he believes must channel their energies towards better things.

The 51-year-old politician has been seeking to lead Ghana since 2012 and is gearing up to once again contest in next year’s presidential elections.

Asked about his opinion on sports betting, Ayariga said gambling and betting were for lazy people and he’d ban it if he became president.

“I will cancel betting [if I become president] because betting is an avenue for lazy people. Why do you bet? Because they have no jobs,” he said on 3FM.

“I will cancel betting, [and make it] illegal in my country. What do you mean by betting when I need young people like them to sit behind computers and design things and build a country where we have the highest technology in Ghana and the world?”

The betting industry in Ghana has seen tremendous growth in the last decade, leading to many betting companies setting up shop in the country.

In recent years, sports betting has often divided opinion among Ghanaians, with some quarters highlighting its negative effects on the youth, including addiction.

Andreas Kamasah
