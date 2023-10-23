ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Nigerian woman rescued from killing herself in Iraq is sentenced to death

Damilare Famuyiwa

The woman attempted to take her own life due to the hardship in the country she migrated to.

She has been sentenced to death by beating [Punch]
She has been sentenced to death by beating [Punch]

Recommended articles

Oluwaseunfunmi, according to a source, went to Iraq in a quest of finding a better life since she couldn’t find hope in Nigeria.

The immigrant, who was said to be working with "Dr Zainab Attar (Dentist) - Karadah - 0 tips," could not bear the situation in Iraq, leading her to attempt suicide. She was, however, rescued and sentenced to death.

"Unfortunately, she's in a delicate situation right now in Iraq because she attempted to take her own life and was saved but has been sentenced to be beaten to death next month (November) for attempting suicide,” the source told Sahara Reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The source appealed to the President Bola Tinubu-led government to intervene, and save the Nigerian woman from being killed in Iraq.

The Head of Media, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abdurrahmaan Balogun Arab, said the commission wasn't aware of the incident.

Balogun stated in a text message to Sahara Reporters said, "We are not aware of it. Can a family member or anyone with details send petition to admin@nidcom.gov.ng".

In a related development, a Nigerian student, identified only as Ikem, passed away after being brutally murdered by a group of Chinese in the Republic of Philippines.

The deceased’s friend, Michael Ojuola, wrote, "They tied his hands up, covered and tied his mouth and was beaten blue-black until he gave up the ghost.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This should never be allowed to get swept under the carpet regardless of the relationship between the Philippines and China!

"This is so inhuman and barbaric! I can’t even think straight at the moment cos of the horrific videos I’m getting right now from the hospital."

Ojuola further called on the Abike Dabiri-Erewa-led NIDCOM, alongside other stakeholders, to address the situation.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG announces date for commencing access to students loan

FG announces date for commencing access to students loan

CBN spending on FG's foreign debt hits $2.56 billion in 9 months

CBN spending on FG's foreign debt hits $2.56 billion in 9 months

Applicants abandon 3,000 international passports in Kwara - NIS Comptroller

Applicants abandon 3,000 international passports in Kwara - NIS Comptroller

Committee resolves 16 domestic violence cases in Bauchi LGAs

Committee resolves 16 domestic violence cases in Bauchi LGAs

Nigerian Army has acquired electronic warfare capabilities - Gen Lagbaja

Nigerian Army has acquired electronic warfare capabilities - Gen Lagbaja

Shettima to deliver keynote speech at World Food Prize Foundation in USA

Shettima to deliver keynote speech at World Food Prize Foundation in USA

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Atiku's appeal against Tinubu's victory

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Atiku's appeal against Tinubu's victory

Tonto Dikeh joins APC, defects from ADC

Tonto Dikeh joins APC, defects from ADC

Alaba International Market shut down over environmental violations

Alaba International Market shut down over environmental violations

Pulse Sports

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Super Eagles legend Okocha and Nkechi celebrate 25th wedding anniversary in Maldives

Super Eagles legend Okocha and Nkechi celebrate 25th wedding anniversary in Maldives

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Woman arrested

23-year-old lady arrested after boyfriend, 59, dies in her room during afternoon sex

Fake lawyer Brian Mwenda gets support to study law abroad

Fake lawyer Brian Mwenda gets support to study law abroad

He collapsed in the exam hall [Blackbox Nigeria]

University student collapses, dies in exam hall

Mother in disbelief after seeing her son

Son buys his mother BMW after 8 years in prison