Nigerian woman rescued from killing herself in Iraq is sentenced to death

Oluwaseunfunmi, according to a source, went to Iraq in a quest of finding a better life since she couldn’t find hope in Nigeria.

The immigrant, who was said to be working with "Dr Zainab Attar (Dentist) - Karadah - 0 tips," could not bear the situation in Iraq, leading her to attempt suicide. She was, however, rescued and sentenced to death.

"Unfortunately, she's in a delicate situation right now in Iraq because she attempted to take her own life and was saved but has been sentenced to be beaten to death next month (November) for attempting suicide,” the source told Sahara Reporters.

The source appealed to the President Bola Tinubu-led government to intervene, and save the Nigerian woman from being killed in Iraq.

The Head of Media, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abdurrahmaan Balogun Arab, said the commission wasn't aware of the incident.

Balogun stated in a text message to Sahara Reporters said, "We are not aware of it. Can a family member or anyone with details send petition to admin@nidcom.gov.ng".

In a related development, a Nigerian student, identified only as Ikem, passed away after being brutally murdered by a group of Chinese in the Republic of Philippines.

The deceased’s friend, Michael Ojuola, wrote, "They tied his hands up, covered and tied his mouth and was beaten blue-black until he gave up the ghost.

"This should never be allowed to get swept under the carpet regardless of the relationship between the Philippines and China!

"This is so inhuman and barbaric! I can’t even think straight at the moment cos of the horrific videos I’m getting right now from the hospital."