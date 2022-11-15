RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Imo monarch, his chiefs, others shot d*ad as gunmen invade palace

Damilare Famuyiwa

Having invaded the Imo palace, the gunmen reportedly started to shoot indiscriminately, killing five people, and injuring a pregnant woman.

Imo Monarch
Imo Monarch

Some yet-to-be identified gunmen have invaded Obudi Agwa community, in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

In the course of the attack, the assailants violently entered the palace, killing the monarch, Ignitus Asor, alongside four other persons consisting two chiefs and two villagers.

Community sources, who confirmed the attack, said the palace was invaded when Asor, his chiefs, and some other persons were discussing a matter bordering on the community.

It was gathered that the injured victims including the pregnant woman, a retired soldier, the traditional prime minister, Stephen Ajoku, who sustained bullet wounds, were rushed to different hospitals for prompt treatment.

“Our community was attacked Monday morning. The gunmen invaded the monarch’s palace where issues were being discussed.

“They opened fire and as I speak with you, the traditional ruler, two chiefs and two others have been confirmed dead. The traditional prime minister of the community, Chief Ajoku, and a retired soldier were also shot but they are still alive.

“Mgbala community was also attacked and a pregnant woman and vigilante officer were shot. They are alive as we speak. Our community bleeds. This is very unfortunate,” a source was quoted as saying.

Ijioma Ofili, the sole Administrator of Oguta local government area,, who confirmed the incident, said security agents in the communities had briefed him on the attack.

Ofili, however, added that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the assailants.

While assuring that normalcy had been restored in the community, Ofili assured that justice would be served in the matter to assuage the pains of the families of the slain victims.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

