iCreate Africa has become a major force in Technical Vocational and Education Training (TVET) and youth employment, with a mandate to fill up 5 million jobs in technical skills trades, the organization has made huge strides within the first 2 years of existence.

In 2019, the organization hosted three regional competitions across the country and a grand finale in Lagos, created direct employment for over 5000 youths, empowered 350 artisans with startup funds, tools, equipment and mentorship and sponsored two skills champions to attend the world skills competition in Russia Kazan.

iCreate Africa launches its multifaceted skills hub!

On February 28, iCreate Launched its Skills Hub, the first-of-its-kind skills center with facilities such as a co-working space, training centers for digital and future skills such as Robotic, Data Analysis, Artificial Intelligence, Web development, Graphic design and Soft skills.

The skills hub also serves as a job center connecting certified artisans to job opportunities.

The hub is for skilled artisans. It’s a community for young creatives to share, collaborate and create solutions while delivering excellent services.

"This is a place for creative people...so if you’re a tailor, a plumber, a carpenter, this place is for you!" Bright Jaja, CEO iCreate Africa, speaking on the hub.

At the grand opening of the hub, Malissa Onojo, an iCreate skills champion (fashion design) kept guests entertained and had a few lucky ladies leaving with a custom-made garment constructed without a sewing machine in under 10 minutes.

Also, iCreate skills champion in the Robotics category, Barnabas Kudi, gave live demonstrations of handmade drones and miniature sensor-controlled car which guests found engaging.

The opening was attended by students from primary and secondary schools, representatives from government parastatals, international organizations, and embassies.

iCreate Africa is empowering youths with skills in demand while preparing them for jobs of the future.

iCreate Africa

Skills Change lives

