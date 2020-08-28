According to him, “a good friend doesn’t also guarantee a good partner”, so it is dangerous for any of her sisters to be deceived into thinking that his friend will be a good soulmate for her.

He went further to warn that if her sister insists on having a relationship with his friend, he will not be part of the arrangement and the consequence.

“I actually find it very disrespectful and act of betrayal for my friend to show interest in my sister. Guys that have sisters generally do not like it for their friends to have anything romantic with their sisters,” Muhammed Adam wrote on Twitter.

“This has nothing to do with my circle. There are people who aren’t just comfortable with that arrangement and others who find nothing wrong with it. A good friend doesn’t also guarantee a good partner. But if the girl wants, good luck but I am not involved in the arrangement.”

“I find it disrespectful for my friend to show interest in my sister” – Man gives his reasons