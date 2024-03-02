ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Husband accuses wife of locking him out of the house

News Agency Of Nigeria

The petitioner further told the court that he gave his wife money to take care of her hair.

Husband accuses wife of locking him out of the house
Husband accuses wife of locking him out of the house

A businessman, Ojo Owo, on Friday, dragged his wife, Muyibat, before a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, near Abuja, for always locking him out of the house.

Recommended articles

His claims are contained in a divorce petition he filed against his wife.

“On several occasions, my wife locked me out of the house whenever I came back home late from work.

“She has the habit of monitoring my phone calls, picking my phone to go through my messages.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She searches my calls log, picks and calls the numbers on my phone to insult, embarrass and call my customers names,” he alleged.

The petitioner also accused his wife of sleeping around.

“She admitted this to me when questioned,” he claimed.

The petitioner further told the court that he gave his wife money to take care of her hair.

“I also provide body creams and food.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know why she is sleeping around; I beg this court to dissolve the marriage,” he said.

The respondent, however, denied the allegations.

The Judge, Thelma Baba, advised the couple to explore settlement options for the sake of their children and adjourned the matter until March 7, for a hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu govt paying ₦1tr monthly as petrol subsidy - Pinnacle Oil MD

Tinubu govt paying ₦1tr monthly as petrol subsidy - Pinnacle Oil MD

Miyetti Allah wants Tinubu to arrest Igboho over threats against Fulani

Miyetti Allah wants Tinubu to arrest Igboho over threats against Fulani

Tinubu became president because of the purity of his heart - Shettima

Tinubu became president because of the purity of his heart - Shettima

My wife attempted to stab me over a little misunderstanding, husband tells court

My wife attempted to stab me over a little misunderstanding, husband tells court

Lagos-Sagamu expressway’s long bridge undergoes repairs Monday — FG

Lagos-Sagamu expressway’s long bridge undergoes repairs Monday — FG

UN weather agency says the world experienced extreme heat in February

UN weather agency says the world experienced extreme heat in February

Hoodlums hijack BUA truck in Zaria, loot cartons of spaghetti

Hoodlums hijack BUA truck in Zaria, loot cartons of spaghetti

Mother of late Chrisland pupil insists her daughter had no medical condition

Mother of late Chrisland pupil insists her daughter had no medical condition

Otti discussing with Chinese firm to launch light rail construction in Abia

Otti discussing with Chinese firm to launch light rail construction in Abia

Pulse Sports

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

EFCC arrests 46 suspected internet fraudsters in Bauchi, Ibadan [Twitter:@officialEFCC]

EFCC arrests 46 suspected internet fraudsters in Bauchi, Ibadan

Police arrest 8 wanted robbers who specialise in snatching vehicles in Lagos [Twitter:@BenHundeyin]

Police arrest 8 wanted robbers who specialised in snatching vehicles in Lagos

The State Commissioner of Police has directed that the two suspects be charged immediately [Punch]

Rivers police arrest 2 for robbing bank customers and stealing motorcycles

Passengers deny they were in boat race when Monday night accident happened

Passengers deny they were in boat race when Monday night accident happened