Husband accuses wife of locking him out of the house

His claims are contained in a divorce petition he filed against his wife.

“On several occasions, my wife locked me out of the house whenever I came back home late from work.

“She has the habit of monitoring my phone calls, picking my phone to go through my messages.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She searches my calls log, picks and calls the numbers on my phone to insult, embarrass and call my customers names,” he alleged.

The petitioner also accused his wife of sleeping around.

“She admitted this to me when questioned,” he claimed.

The petitioner further told the court that he gave his wife money to take care of her hair.

“I also provide body creams and food.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know why she is sleeping around; I beg this court to dissolve the marriage,” he said.

The respondent, however, denied the allegations.