From ‘GOtv Dey Your Side’ which see customers get GOtv Max at discounted price to ‘GOtv Awoof’ which give customers the chance to win N100,000 worth of school fees and much more.

Trust us when we say, ‘E choke’ for GOtv side!

These offers are still up for grabs until the 31st of March 2021:

Hurry! 3 rewarding offers GOtv customers can still enjoy this March

YOU CAN GET A DECODER, GOTENNA AND GOTV JOLLI WITH THE ‘JOLLI FOR LESS’ OFFER! The ‘Jolli For Less’ offer sees new customers get a GOtv decoder, GOtennae and a one-month Jolli subscription for N6,900 instead of N8,400! The GOtv Jolli package offers a broad selection of over 68 local and international channels to choose from. Some of the channels available include selected Premier League games on SS Football (channel), local content such as Elenini season 1 airing weekdays at 6pm on Africa Magic Yoruba (channel 5), Nigerian Idol Season 6 airing Sundays at 7pm and The Voice Nigeria showing on Saturdays at 8pm, both on Africa Magic Family (channel 2), more local content on ROK 2 (channel), the Hallelujah Pop-Up Channel for this Easter season on channel 85, Law Of The Heart airing daily at 8pm on Telemundo (channel 14), Xploration Nature Knows Best! on Mondays at 7pm on Da Vinci (channel 66) and much more. New customers still have time to bag this offer and become a part of the Jolli family!

GET MAX AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE WITH THE ‘GOTV DEY YOUR SIDE’ OFFER: GOtv Max? at a discounted rate? Yes, please! With this offer, you pay N2,460 for GOtv Jolli and get upgraded to GOtv Max which is worth N3,600! You get access to movies, shows and series on channels exclusive to the Max package such as The Oval Season 2 on Wednesdays at 9pm on BET (channel 21), international movies such as award winning movie, Green Book on Tuesday, 30th March at 4:50pm on M-Net Movies 4 (channel 3), The Evil Eye Season 1 airing daily at 9pm on Starlife (channel 23), American football leagues on ESPN (channel 38), Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese airing daily at 3:40pm on Cartoon Network (channel 67), Top picks from the legendary La Liga on SS LaLiga (channel 32), Atlanta Justice Season 1 airing Wednesdays at 8pm on Investigation Discovery (channel 52) and much more! This offer is for a limited time only, so make the most of it while it’s still on!

N100,000 WORTH OF SCHOOL FEES, N50,000 CASH PRIZE AND MUCH MORE WITH THE ‘GOTV AWOOF PROMO’: GOtv is still rewarding its GOtv Max customers for their loyalty with the ‘GOtv Awoof OverLoad’ Promo! Customers on the Max package stand a chance to win N100,000 for school fees, N50,000 cash prize, N10,000 shopping vouchers, N5,000 fuel vouchers and free airtime to call on all networks. Reconnect NOW or upgrade to the GOtv Max package to stand a chance to be among the lucky winners before the window closes. The offer is open to customers who pay a minimum of one month’s subscription on GOtv Max, which is worth N3,600!

For self-service options, visit www.gotvafrica.com, or download MyGOtv app which is available to iOS and Android users for upgrades and reconnections or to select the Auto-Renewal option to stay connected to quality entertainment without interruptions.

Also, follow GOtv on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to find out more entertaining TV shows in March.

