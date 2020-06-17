According to data from the Nigerian Immigration Service, in 2018, Nigeria became home to approximately 81,000 foreigners, mainly from China, India, Lebanon, the UK, and the USA. One of the main reasons Nigeria has turned into a popular choice for expats is that the country has vast oil reserves. This industry had created many employment opportunities not only for Nigerians but also for emigrants.

In addition to the oil and gas sectors, which remain the main focus of the Nigerian economy and are the biggest in Africa, as stated by Bloomberg, the mining industry, agriculture, construction, communications, and service sphere generate employment, attracting the attention of foreign citizens. Given this interest, the main question becomes, “How to get a job in Nigeria as a foreigner?” Our online guide will help you get the answer.

Where You Can Find A Job in Nigeria as a Foreigner

If you are eager to work in Nigeria, you need to know where to start your search. We propose several options that can help you land the position of your dream.

Job Sites

The international section of job sites can be an easy-to-use option for a foreign job seeker. Using appropriate filters and keywords, you can check listings in locations from around the world that interest you.

Some of the most popular job sites are:

Indeed Worldwide

This site offers an opportunity to search for international jobs in more than 60 locations, including Nigeria.

CareerBuilder International

This platform has a database of job opportunities, mainly in English-speaking countries, like Nigeria.

CareerJet

Here you can find job listings from about 50 countries. And for the convenience of its users, the interface is translated into 20 languages.

Overseas Jobs

This is a reliable website that places overseas job listings and international employment information. It also provides articles with useful tips for expats.

Going Global

Recent global employment trends and jobs are the main focus of this website. It also has “Country Profiles” and expert advice on work permits and visas.

Additionally, you can check this list of the best job sites in Nigeria. Read the article to find more information on resources where you can find work in Nigeria as a foreigner.

Company Websites

Company websites are another resource for the job search. Some of them may have a particular page dedicated to employment where they publish current open jobs and requirements for candidates.

We advise you to check not only national companies but also multinational ones, which have offices in Nigeria. Such companies work in different fields, including oil and gas, health and wellness, fast consumer-movable goods, telecommunications, etc. and provide some of the highest-paying jobs.

Here are the top 5 multinational companies with offices in Nigeria:

Chevron, an oil and gas firm with offices in more than 180 countries; Exxon Mobil, an oil and gas corporation specializing in petrochemicals and electric power generation; MTN, a telecommunications company operating in over 20 countries; Nestlé, a food and drink company whose offices are located in 194 countries; Unilever, a consumer goods company that is one of the largest in Nigeria.

We advise expats to check the company’s insurance policy and discuss possible conditions for full coverage in Nigeria.

Recruitment Agencies

Foreigners can apply for specific jobs through recruitment agencies or contact staff specialists to select the appropriate ones. Usually, managers interview the candidates to understand their skills, needs, and wants to find the most suitable position. Some agencies will also provide help with preparing necessary documents for visas and work permits.

If you are ready to relocate and work in Nigeria but don’t want to search for a job by yourself, we’ve prepared a list of several international and local recruitment agencies that can help you:

Airswift

This global agency specializes in searching for technical specialists. If you are interested in working in sectors such as oil and gas or petrochemicals, Airswift may be your first choice.

Global Profilers

This company recruits specialists for a wide range of sectors in Africa. Its recruiters know the local market and have extensive experience in hiring expatriates.

Cerec Recruitment

With its headquarters in Lagos, Cerec Recruitment has established a fast candidate selection process. Using their knowledge of the local business climate and connections, you will be able to find a job with good prospects in Nigeria.

Social Media

Some employers and recruiters use social media when searching for a candidate. Thus, you can include such platforms as LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook in your job search strategy. If you are interested in a particular company, check its profile. Some of them may publish job listings there. If you are looking for a specific job, monitor thematic groups.

Additionally, profiles in social media can complement your CV and cover letter. Using LinkedIn Endorsements, you will advertise your skills. With Twitter, you can follow the companies and retweet to show your interest in their activities. Facebook will help you to establish personal connections and friendly relations with potential employers, recruiters, or other people from the company.

How to Get a Work Permit

To legally work in Nigeria as a foreigner, you should be prepared to do some paperwork.

The first thing to know is that the company you want to work for needs to get Expatriate Quota (EQ). This document officially allows them to hire a foreigner in Nigeria. Then you should get the Subject to Regularization (STR) visa that is issued by the Nigerian Embassy or Consulate abroad.

Last but not least, you should apply for the Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC) to legally live and work in Nigeria. It is issued by the National Immigration Service and has 2 types:

CERPAC Green Card

This allows non-Nigerians to reside in the country and execute activities approved by the permit.

CERPAC Brown Card

This is used to monitor the movements of foreigners who are planning to stay in the country for more than 56 days.

Sometimes, specific documents may be required to get CERPAC, but here is a list of the basic ones you may need:

Application letter from employer accepting immigration responsibility on behalf of the expat;

Letter of employment;

Acceptance of employment;

IMM C02 and C07 forms with three passport-size photos;

Expatriate Quota approval;

STR visa;

Completed CERPAC form.

If you lose your CERPAC or its 2-year-period of validity has ended, you can reapply to get a new one.

Conclusion

If you want to find the best job and develop your career as a foreigner in Nigeria, we recommend you combine all the above-mentioned methods. Enthusiasm and commitment to success, as well as a high-quality self-presentation, will become your asset.

However, don’t forget about possible scams and frauds targeting expats. For instance, emails offering “too good to be true” jobs in well-known companies with no visa required. Sometimes, you may be asked to transfer a sum of money so that everything will be prepared for your arrival. Be careful, and don’t let scammers deceive you.

This is a featured post.