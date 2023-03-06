How to celebrate 2023 International Women's Day in Nigeria, according to ChatGPT

In Nigeria, there are several ways to celebrate International Women's Day in 2023. Here are some ideas:

1. Organise a conference or seminar

You can organise a conference or seminar that focuses on issues affecting women in Nigeria, such as gender equality, women's health, education, and empowerment. You can invite experts and women advocates to talk about these issues and provide solutions.

2. Host a women's empowerment event

You can organise an event that celebrates the achievements of women and promotes women's empowerment. This can include workshops, motivational talks, and networking opportunities.

AWP Network

3. Organise a fundraiser

You can organise a fundraiser to support women's organisations or charities that work towards women's empowerment, such as providing education, healthcare, or skills training for women.

Organisations like Stand To End Rape and Feminist Coalition have done impactful work in the past and can use the support.

4. Volunteer at a women's shelter or organisation

You can volunteer at a women's shelter or organisation that provides support and resources to women who are victims of domestic violence or in need of assistance.

Stand To End Rape, She Leads Africa, Girls Not Brides, and Mirabel Rape Crisis Centre are some of the places you can volunteer at. Feel free to look around your community to see others that could use your input.

News Click

5. Share inspiring stories of women

You can use your personal social media or even your business page to share inspiring stories of women who have made a positive impact in Nigeria and around the world. This can help raise awareness and inspire others to take action.

While women like Chimamanda Adichie and Ngozi Okonjo Iweala have maintained the spotlight for their impact globally (and rightfully so), you can use this year to spotlight lesser-known women who are doing amazing work in their own pockets of influence. Here are two of them you can focus on this year:

Aramide Abe

Founder of Naija Startups, a platform that provides funding and support for female-led tech startups in Nigeria.

Olufunke Baruwa

Founder of AJA.LA Studios, a Lagos-based animation and design studio that creates content that promotes African culture and narratives.

How to make International Women’s Day 2023 matter