How to celebrate 2023 International Women's Day in Nigeria, according to ChatGPT

What celebrating Nigerian women should look like.

Nigerian sportswomen have made the country proud in recent years. Here's Seun Adigun (right) and Akuoma Omeoga in 2018. [MOHD RASFAN -AFP -GETTY IMAGES]
Nigerian sportswomen have made the country proud in recent years. Here's Seun Adigun (right) and Akuoma Omeoga in 2018. [MOHD RASFAN -AFP -GETTY IMAGES]

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year, and it is a day to celebrate the achievements and contributions of women to society.

You can organise a conference or seminar that focuses on issues affecting women in Nigeria, such as gender equality, women's health, education, and empowerment. You can invite experts and women advocates to talk about these issues and provide solutions.

You can organise an event that celebrates the achievements of women and promotes women's empowerment. This can include workshops, motivational talks, and networking opportunities.

An all-female program in Nigeria [AWP Network]
An all-female program in Nigeria [AWP Network]

You can organise a fundraiser to support women's organisations or charities that work towards women's empowerment, such as providing education, healthcare, or skills training for women.

Organisations like Stand To End Rape and Feminist Coalition have done impactful work in the past and can use the support.

You can volunteer at a women's shelter or organisation that provides support and resources to women who are victims of domestic violence or in need of assistance.

Stand To End Rape, She Leads Africa, Girls Not Brides, and Mirabel Rape Crisis Centre are some of the places you can volunteer at. Feel free to look around your community to see others that could use your input.

Happy Nigerian women do the peace sign [News Click]
Happy Nigerian women do the peace sign [News Click]

You can use your personal social media or even your business page to share inspiring stories of women who have made a positive impact in Nigeria and around the world. This can help raise awareness and inspire others to take action.

While women like Chimamanda Adichie and Ngozi Okonjo Iweala have maintained the spotlight for their impact globally (and rightfully so), you can use this year to spotlight lesser-known women who are doing amazing work in their own pockets of influence. Here are two of them you can focus on this year:

Aramide Abe

Founder of Naija Startups, a platform that provides funding and support for female-led tech startups in Nigeria.

Olufunke Baruwa

Founder of AJA.LA Studios, a Lagos-based animation and design studio that creates content that promotes African culture and narratives.

Remember, International Women's Day is a time to celebrate women's achievements, but it's also an opportunity to reflect on the challenges that women still face and take action towards achieving gender equality.

