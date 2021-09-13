RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

How Italian man killed his Nigerian wife

Authors:

Jude Egbas

He shot her four times until she could breathe no more.

Pellizzar and Rita got married in 2018 (Italian media)
Pellizzar and Rita got married in 2018 (Italian media)

Pierangelo Pellizzar, a 61-year-old Italian man, shot dead his 31-year-old Nigerian wife, Amenze Rita, in Italy.

Recommended articles

Italian media reports that Rita's offence was that she filed for divorce after returning from a trip to Nigeria, a move that angered and embittered her estranged husband.

Pellizzar pulled the trigger on Rita in front of her colleagues in the parking lot of Mf Mushroom, a company where she worked, on the morning of Friday, September 10, 2021 in Noventa Vicentina.

Pellizzar waylaid his wife at around 7:30am and shot her four times, until she could breathe no more.

Thereafter, the suspect escaped from the crime scene in a grey Cherokee Jeep which was later found abandoned at his brother's house.

Italian police launched a manhunt for the suspect, who they said was armed and dangerous. He has since been arrested.

Rita reportedly arrived in Italy in 2017 through Libya and got married to Pellizzar in 2018.

Nigeria's federal government has reacted to Rita's murder.

The Nigerian Ambassador to Italy, Mfawa Abam; Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa and the Nigerian community in Italy, have asked the Italian authorities to investigate the murder and ensure that justice is served.

The President of the National Union of Nigerian Associations in Italy (NUNAI), Rowland Ndukuba, condemned the killing and thanked the police authorities for the swift arrest of Pellizzar.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

75 kidnapped Zamfara students regain freedom

President Buhari's Imo trousers [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

NSSF partners with Global Citizen to vaccinate 1m Nigerians

Osinbajo leads prayers for peace in Nigeria

Gov Obaseki speaks about his biggest worries after leaving office in 2024

After meeting Obasanjo behind closed doors, Lamido says Nigeria is bleeding

Presidency says Buhari’s comment on future invitations to Imo was misquoted

NDLEA intercepts 24,311kgs of heroin, codeine in Lagos port

When Pantami, other August visitors gathered for digital innovation [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Trending

Video of Legon student moaning loud goes viral as roommate films shock on her face (WATCH)

Legon student moaning

Bride caught pants down in a doggy style with her ex-boyfriend during wedding reception

18-year-old bride dies from heart attack during sex with husband on wedding night

Ghana ranked 2nd highest porn-watching country in the world, Nigeria tops the list

Ghana ranked 2nd highest porn-watching country in the world, Nigeria tops the list

Ghanaian woman allegedly finds penis tip inside soup after buying Tuo Zaafi (video)

Woman shocked after she was allegedly served with a man’s prick as meat at a TZ food joint