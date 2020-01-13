A housemaid identified as Hope Istifanus, has allegedly strangled a two-year-old baby girl, Somkenechukwu to death.

The suspect, a 16-year-old, was said to have been living with the deceased’s parents as a maid at their Ihechiowa Street, off MCC Road, Owerri home.

The Nation reports that the suspect strangled the baby and watched her die, after which she prepared the baby to look like she was sleeping.

It was gathered that after the act, the maid carried on as though nothing happened.

One of the neighbours who doesn't want his name mentioned, said “When Somkenechukwu’s mother returned from the market, she saw the child lying on the bed. The maid told her that the little girl had eaten, bathed and slept off after running around the house. She didn’t suspect anything and decided to rest a little. However, when the baby did not wake up after four hours, she decided to wake her up.

“Efforts by the mother to wake up Somkenechukwu proved abortive, as she neither turned nor showed any sign of life. This prompted the mother to rush the baby to hospital, accompanied by the maid, where the baby was pronounced dead, showing signs of strangulation. That was when all eyes turned to the maid and after interrogation, she admitted to have committed the act, which she attributed to the devil.”

It was gathered that in order to avoid a mob action, Istifanus was taken to the MCC Road Police Station.

Imo Police Command Spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu has confirmed the incident, saying investigation is ongoing.