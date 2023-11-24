Housemaid, son strangle Ondo woman to death

Operatives of Ondo Police Command, nabbed the trio in connection to Adamolekun’s death in Arigidi Akoko in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of the state.

Adamolekun, a retired teacher, was reportedly killed in her room while sleeping, by the suspects who also took away her mobile telephone last week. Her lifeless body was discovered by her grandchild in the afternoon of the fateful day.

It was gathered that the police tracked the phone of the deceased, leading to the arrest of one of the suspects who later assisted the police in arresting other accomplices.

According to a source, the two suspects (Mobarak and Rilwan) confessed that they scaled over the fence and not through the main gate so that the gate would not make a noise.

“Having gained entry into the house that afternoon, they went straight to the deceased room where she was lying on her bed after taking her birth. They confessed that they used a wooden box to shatter her head while the woman was screaming, the second suspect strangulated her,” the source was quoted as saying.

Ondo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the development, stated that the suspects had been arrested and currently in detention.

“I can confirm their arrest and will send the details later”, the PPRO stated.

The police spokesperson added that investigations would commence, and the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.

