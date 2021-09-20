RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

HMD Mobile Nigeria Limited rewards loyal dealers

The company is rewarding exceptional performance by its dealers.

L-R: Senior Business Manager (West Africa), HMD Mobile Nigeria Limited, Emmanuel Ossai; Head, Sales & Marketing, Slot System, Jonathan Uzomba; Head, General Merchandise & Procurement, Joshua Ogunde and Coordinating Managing Director, TD Africa, Chimere Chioma during the presentation of trucks and delivery bikes to customers by HMD Mobile Nigeria Limited in Lagos last week.
HMD Mobile Nigeria Limited, the home of Nokia Phones has rewarded some of its major dealers with trucks and delivery bikes as part of efforts to appreciate and motivate them for their patronage and loyalty to the Nokia brand.

L-R: Coordinating Managing Director, TD Africa, Chimere Chioma; General Manager, Finet Communications, Nwosu Collins and Senior Business Manager(West Africa), HMD Mobile Nigeria Limited, Emmanuel Ossai during the presentation of trucks and delivery bikes to customers by HMD Mobile Nigeria Limited in Lagos last week.
Speaking shortly after the presentation held on Thursday, September 16, 2021, the Senior Business Manager (West Africa), HMD Mobile Nigeria Limited, Mr Emmanuel Ossai, explained that the kind gesture is in furtherance of the company’s culture and practice to reward exceptional performance by its dealers.

"It has always been our delight to reward deserving dealers and key channel partners.

"These are the people located all over Nigeria who help to drive distribution into stores where our teeming customers can get their Nokia devices. So, it is simply a way of giving back.

"We have several incentives that we give out to our channel partners, just as a way of showing appreciation, which also talks about our heritage as a brand," he said.

L-R: Coordinating Managing Director, TD Africa, Chimere Chioma; Manager, Mega Station, Oshiyemi Temitayo and Senior Business Manager(West Africa), HMD Mobile Nigeria Limited, Emmanuel Ossai during the presentation of trucks and delivery bikes to customers by HMD Mobile Nigeria Limited in Lagos last week.
While commending the channel partners for creating value to the business over the years, he explained that the trucks and bikes were meant to enhance the logistic capabilities of their businesses, urging them to continue to do more to get more rewards.

"Our message remains resilience. This is Nokia, the brand they have always known. Aside from just producing devices they can trust, It is a way of saying that we would continue to associate with those loyal customers who have been with us and are still with us as we continue to build the Nokia brand in Nigeria and the rest of West Africa," he added.

L-R: Head, Sales, 3CHUB, Richard Wang; Coordinating Managing Director, TD Africa, Chimere Chioma; Head of Purchase, 3CHUB, Coco Liu; Purchase Manager, Anna Liu and Senior Business Manager(West Africa), HMD Mobile Nigeria Limited, Emmanuel Ossai during the presentation of trucks and delivery bikes to customers by HMD Mobile Nigeria Limited in Lagos last week.
In her remarks, a loyal Master Dealer, the Managing Director of Trust Island Global Limited, Mrs Renee Aganmwonyi, expressed her profound gratitude to the company for the gift noting that it would go a long way to help in the distribution of Nokia phones and devices to their retail customers.

"I am very happy and excited with the reward, it is quite encouraging. I have enjoyed the 12 years journey doing business with the brand and it has been a great partnership.

"It is a brand that I hold dearly in my heart. I am hopeful that come next year I would be rewarded with Jeep," she noted.

L-R: Coordinating Managing Director, TD Africa, Chimere Chioma; Director, Edge Base, Udoka Ejide and Senior Business Manager(West Africa), HMD Mobile Nigeria Limited, Emmanuel Ossai during the presentation of trucks and delivery bikes to customers by HMD Mobile Nigeria Limited in Lagos last week.
The list of Master Dealers rewarded includes Slot Systems Limited, Trust Island Global Limited, Broadband, 3Chub, Edgebase Technologies Limited, Finet Communications Limited, and Mega Station Limited .

3CHUB which emerged as the overall second best in the KDR category were presented with three delivery bikes while the trio of Edge Base, Finet Communications, and Broad Band got two delivery bikes each.

In the Masterdealer category, Broad band and Edge base were awarded the overall second best and overall third best respectively.

#FeaturedByHMD

