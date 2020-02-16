Mr Andrew Kumapayi, State Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka.

Kumapayi said the passenger carried by the motorcyclist died on the spot, while the cyclist sustained injuries in the accident that occurred at about 12:45p.m.

“It was gathered that a Yamaha Motorcycle without a registration number, was hit by a Mercedes- Benz Tipper, while the driver drove off immediately.

“However, nobody could get the registration number of the tipper.

“Three people were involved in the crash, all male adults.

“One died and one sustained injuries, while the tipper driver escaped with the truck without sustaining injury.

“The injured victim (motorcyclist) was taken to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, while the dead was deposited at the Akwudo Mortuary by FRSC rescue team from Nnewi Unit Command,” he said.

The sector commander condoled with the family of the dead and wished the injured victim speedy recovery.

He also reiterated the importance of using crash helmet by motorcyclists.

Kumapayi advised all motorists to always drive and ride with caution on the road.