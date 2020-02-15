No fewer than 30 people were killed on Friday, February 14, 2020, by suspected bandits at Tsauwa and Dankar villages in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

At Tsauwa, 21 people were reportedly killed and efforts are still being made to bury some of the victims on Saturday evening.

According to Punch, the bulk of the victims in the village were old people and children.

Th bandits also burnt down houses, animals, and foodstuffs.

Describing the incident as horrible, the District Head of Batsari, Alhaji Tukur Muaazu said, the bandits stormed the village when residents were about to observe evening prayer around 7pm.

He said, “I have never seen this type of destruction in my life. The bandits arrived here (Tsauwa) about 7 pm on Friday when residents were about observing Magrib. Some were also preparing to sleep. The bandits laid siege to the village, killing and destroying anything they sighted.

“I appeal to Governor Aminu Masari to come to the aid of the victims. I will also plead that security in the community should be strengthened.”

While confirming the incident, Katsina State Police Commissioner, Sanusi Buba, who was at the communities on Saturday said, the bandits killed 30 people.

The police chief said, “I still find it surprising that whatever could have been the motive, these people ( suspected bandits) could still carry out these dastardly acts. We are, however, after them.”

“Twenty-one people were killed in Tsauwa while nine were killed in Dankar.”