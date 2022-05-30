RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

History made as Man rides bike from London to Lagos

Authors:

Ima Elijah

He rode for 40 days in an attempt to eradicate polio

Adekunle Adeyanju
Adekunle Adeyanju

On May 29, biker Kunle Adeyanju landed in Nigeria, bringing an end to a mind-boggling road odyssey that began on April 19. The daring man rode a motorcycle from London to Lagos for 40 days in an attempt to eradicate polio.

Recommended articles

Throughout the voyage, a social media aware Kunle kept his thronging and expanding following updated by posting about each stop he made, the hurdles he faced, and even the challenges thrown at him.

Kunle was greeted warmly by bikers and others who had followed his voyage when he arrived via the Seme Border, a Nigerian village on the border with Benin, thirty minutes drive from Badagry on the coastal road between Lagos and Cotonou.

Speaking on his journey, he said "I started from London to France and to Spain, then I crossed into Morocco and visited Casablanca. I also passed through Mauritania, St. Louis, Dakar, Mali, Bamako, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Accra, Lome, Benin before getting to Lagos.

"For me, it’s all about giving back. It’s all about using my skills and lifestyle to touch the lives of the underprivileged. I look at it that every one of us has been blessed. Some people may say theirs are not enough but we have all been blessed. So those things you’ve been given, how can you use them to touch the lives of other people?

"For me, when I started, I said we were going to use it to support a noble cause. It’s a personal thing for me because I knew someone who had polio. As a boy, when I was growing up, we used to play football and swim. But a friend of mine couldn’t join us. Not because he didn’t want to but because he couldn’t do it as he was limited by the polio disease. I knew what he went through before he finally passed on. So, I promised myself that I must do everything possible to ensure that another person doesn’t go through what my friend went through."

As shown in images released by Punch, he was captured in Nigeria with immigration agents and flanked by followers.

Adekunle Adeyanju
Adekunle Adeyanju Pulse Nigeria
Adekunle Adeyanju
Adekunle Adeyanju Pulse Nigeria

The London based rider disclosed that he will fly back to home. He also disclosed that he intends to auction the bike and give the proceeds will to charity.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

“I will never be ashamed to talk good of Buhari– Gov. Umahi

“I will never be ashamed to talk good of Buhari”– Gov. Umahi

EFCC uncovers another N90b ‘fraud’ against Accountant-General

EFCC uncovers another N90b ‘fraud’ against Accountant-General

Labour Party: Utomi steps down for Peter Obi

Labour Party: Utomi steps down for Peter Obi

CAN, Orji Uzo Kalu react to abduction of Methodist prelate, others

CAN, Orji Uzo Kalu react to abduction of Methodist prelate, others

PDP primary: Atiku Abubakar meets Wike, Fayose, others

PDP primary: Atiku Abubakar meets Wike, Fayose, others

Dambazau defects from APC, says it’s time to move on

Dambazau defects from APC, says it’s time to move on

Alleged N400m fraud: Court to hear EFCC suit against Metuh June 22

Alleged N400m fraud: Court to hear EFCC suit against Metuh June 22

Tambuwal decision excites Tinubu U.K. support group

Tambuwal decision excites Tinubu U.K. support group

Police refutes alleged killing of 20 in C/River community

Police refutes alleged killing of 20 in C/River community

Trending

Okada riders storm Abuja estate, set houses on fire over colleagues' death

Okada riders storm Abuja estate, set houses on fire over colleagues' death [Punch]

14-year-old S1 student delivers, hides baby in bush for 3 days

Newborn baby

Never too late: When a woman had a child at age 72

A happy family

Man arrested with cocaine in Nigeria after serving jail term in Brazil

Man arrested with cocaine