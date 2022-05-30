History made as Man rides bike from London to Lagos

Throughout the voyage, a social media aware Kunle kept his thronging and expanding following updated by posting about each stop he made, the hurdles he faced, and even the challenges thrown at him.

Kunle was greeted warmly by bikers and others who had followed his voyage when he arrived via the Seme Border, a Nigerian village on the border with Benin, thirty minutes drive from Badagry on the coastal road between Lagos and Cotonou.

Speaking on his journey, he said "I started from London to France and to Spain, then I crossed into Morocco and visited Casablanca. I also passed through Mauritania, St. Louis, Dakar, Mali, Bamako, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Accra, Lome, Benin before getting to Lagos.

"For me, it’s all about giving back. It’s all about using my skills and lifestyle to touch the lives of the underprivileged. I look at it that every one of us has been blessed. Some people may say theirs are not enough but we have all been blessed. So those things you’ve been given, how can you use them to touch the lives of other people?

"For me, when I started, I said we were going to use it to support a noble cause. It’s a personal thing for me because I knew someone who had polio. As a boy, when I was growing up, we used to play football and swim. But a friend of mine couldn’t join us. Not because he didn’t want to but because he couldn’t do it as he was limited by the polio disease. I knew what he went through before he finally passed on. So, I promised myself that I must do everything possible to ensure that another person doesn’t go through what my friend went through."

As shown in images released by Punch, he was captured in Nigeria with immigration agents and flanked by followers.

